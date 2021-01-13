Mia Khalifa’s OnlyFans Raised $160K for Charity in Just 4 Months

Mia Khalifa recently revealed that her OnlyFans page raised $160,000 for charity in just four months. In a post on Instagram, the webcam model shared a photo of herself running in high heels and a bikini, with the caption, “Running to 2021 and the vaccine.” She then shared the exciting news of how her supporters on OnlyFans helped her raise a significant amount of money for important causes.

“But first I just want to thank everyone who has supported me on Only Fans since September,” she wrote. “You guys have helped me donate over $160k to charities and organizations that mean the most to me.” Khalifa then added, “I’m so grateful for the platform and all the incredible, strong, determined women I’ve met through the Internet because of it. You guys have taught me so much and helped me grow as a person in more ways than I can ever thank you for.”

Khalifa is a former adult film star who worked in the industry for a very short time back in late 2014. However, she became somewhat of a cult star, and her popularity grew among fans in the years following her exit from starring in adult films. “It was an eye-opener for me. I don’t want any of this, whether it’s positive or negative—but all of it was negative,” she said of her choice to retire from the industry, per a previous interview with Playboy. “I didn’t think too much into it about how my friends and family and relationships were suffering.”

In 2016, she elaborated on her brief adult film career while speaking to The Washington Post. “I guess it was my rebellious phase. It wasn’t really for me. I kind of smartened up and tried to distance myself from that.” She also previously revealed that she earned roughly a total of $12,000 from her time as an adult star, and that she never received any residuals from any of the production companies that she worked for, even though as recent as 2018 she was still ranked as the second-highest star on Pornhub.

In September 2020, Khalifa started her OnlyFans page and has stated that she’s had a great experience so far. “Not sure what took me so long, but after one week on [OnlyFans], I’m already seeing why women feel empowered to be unapologetically themselves within the community,” she wrote on Sep. 25. “Thank y’all so much for the warm welcome.” Khalifa added in a post on Dec. 1, “Three months on only fans now and I still feel so lucky to have found such a supportive, empowering community to call home.”