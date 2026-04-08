Lamar Odom Makes Admission About Reuniting With Khloé Kardashian

Lamar Odom says appearing on Hulu’s The Kardashians ultimately was not the best choice for him. The former NBA star appeared on TODAY to discuss his Top 10 Netflix documentary, Untold: The Death and Life of Lamar Odom, much of which focuses on his relationship with his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian.

Throughout the documentary, Kardashian reflects on the grave lengths she went through to try and help Odom during his addiction, while keeping it under the wraps and away from the public. Their divorce was finalized in 2016, a little over a year after his near-fatal overdose.

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Odom appeared in a 2025 episode of The Kardashians in a scene where Kardashian gave him some of his items she’d kept stored since their split. It was the first time they’d seen one another or spoke in nine years.

They discussed his addition and how it impacted Kardashian. She said her final straw was in 2016 when she caught Odom smoking crack in a house she was renting for him, which resulted in her slapping him and kicking him out.

“It was awkward,” Odom said of the appearance and interaction with Kardashian. “It wasn’t really good for me, but you once you family, you always family, so she ain’t going nowhere. I will always have love for her, but being in love? No.”

In the episode, Kardashian said in a confessional: “I don’t know what he thinks about me, like, if I’m going to go off on him. He just seems very scared, and I don’t want anyone to be that uncomfortable. It’s just making me more uncomfortable, too.”

Odom was asked on TODAY if Kardashian helped save his life. “In some ways,” he said. “I think God saved my life. My Lord saved my life, honestly. She took care of me,” he added. “God took care of me the most. What I came back from was like a medical miracle.”

Odom, 46, says he has not watched the entire documentary yet, but he has fond feelings for Kardashian. “There was definitely a lot of love there,” he said. “We decided to get married after 30 days. Their mother (Kris Jenner) was able to put a beautiful wedding together, and I don’t regret it.”