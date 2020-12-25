'Teen Mom': See All the Stars' Christmas Celebrations

As families across the world celebrate Christmas Day, the stars of MTV's Teen Mom franchise are also making merry with their children. While several are downsizing their celebrations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there's still plenty of traditions to take part in at home. From professional photoshoots to Christmas cookies at home, reality personalities like Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans and Mackenzie McKee are all spending the holiday season a little differently, and sharing some of the cheer with their millions of collective followers. With Houska and Teen Mom OG's Cheyenne Floyd expecting babies, the holidays are extra special for their families, who marked the occasions in their own ways. Keep scrolling to see all the photos the Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 stars have shared on social media for the holiday season.

Cheyenne Floyd View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheyenne Floyd (@cheynotshy) Cheyenne Floyd, who announced last week she was pregnant with her second child, shared a classy photoshoot with boyfriend Zach Davis, and her 3-year-old daughter, Ryder, whom she shares with The Challenge's Cory Wharton. "Happy Holidays," she wrote, adding festive emojis.

Catelynn Lowell View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catelynn Baltierra (@catelynnmtv) Teen Mom OG's Catelynn Lowell shared some of her Christmas preparations earlier in the week, sharing on Dec. 21 a boomerang of making cookies for Santa with daughters Novalee, 5, and Vaeda, 22 months. "Baking cookies for Santa," she captioned the video.

Mackenzie McKee View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie (@mackenziemckee) It's been a difficult year for Teen Mom OG's Mackenzie McKee, having lost mom Angie Douthit to cancer on Dec. 9 last year. "Super emotional this morning. Been up since 5 am crying for you. But my kids are about to awake and open their presents and now I choose to stay strong and thank God for 24 Christmas with you," she wrote alongside a photo with her mother on Instagram Christmas morning. Luckily, she and her family have been able to lean on each other, even coordinating a hilarious dance. "Today we did a lot of crying and laughing together. Family is EVERYTHING!" McKee captioned the video.

Chelsea Houska View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) Chelsea Houska, who announced earlier this year that she would exit Teen Mom 2 after this ongoing season, showed off her family's matching PJs on Instagram, posting on Christmas Eve photos of 3-year-old son Watson, 2-year-old daughter Layne, and and 11-year-old daughter Aubree. "Going to consider this my Christmas post since who knows if I'll be able to get these 3 sitting SO NICE AND CUTE TOMORROW!" Houska, who is pregnant with her fourth child, captioned the photos. "Merry Christmas!"

Briana DeJesus View this post on Instagram A post shared by Briana Dejesus (@_brianadejesus) Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 shared festive photos of 3-year-old daughter Stella and 9-year-old daughter Nova clad in adorable Rudolph pajamas and posing in front of the Christmas tree. "Merry Christmas everyone!" she wrote in the caption.