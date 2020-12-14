'Teen Mom' Leah Messer Reveals Coronavirus Quarantine After Contact With Infected Person

✖

Leah Messer strangely disappeared for a period across her social media accounts. It turns out she had an explanation as the Teen Mom star revealed she and her family were exposed to someone who was infected with COVID-19 and had to enter into quarantine.

She explained the details in her return to Instagram in one of her story posts. “I’m back,” Messer began. “Been in quarantine for a little while. Someone tested positive that we were around. Then I ended up getting sick.” As part of the safety protocols in place for the hit MTV reality show, all cast members and their family are routinely checked for the coronavirus with multiple tests per week. Messer said she receives about three tests a week. After learning of the close encounter, Messer was prescribed a steroid by her doctor, which she said she ended up not taking all the way through because of how it was making her feel. “I usually don’t take medications so I don’t know if my body was just like what the hell. I just felt so rough.”

Before signing off the video, Messer let everyone know that everyone around her, including herself, are healthy. They had negative COVID tests come back after the scare. “I am grateful we take the test three times a week,” she went on, “so we are able to catch the positive test quickly.”

On the current season of Teen Mom 2, Messer has had quite the drama unfold. One of which saw her explain why she kept her abortion a secret. Originally, Messer had told everyone, even the father of the child, that she had a miscarriage before eventually revealing that it was an abortion. The episode, which aired in November, saw her reliving the moment with Jeremy Calvert, a tough conversation that saw Calvert wanting to avoid talking about the subject.

Another storyline that has carried off camera involving a Teen Mom 2 star is the news that Chelsea Houska, one of the original stars, will be done after this season. Houska revealed that she would be stepping away as her and her husband shift their focus to building their own brands. Her departure comes on good terms as she said it was the right time to step away. In her place, MTV has already tagged Ashley Jones, who previously starred on Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday on MTV at 8 p.m. ET.