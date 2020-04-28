'Teen Mom' Mackenzie McKee Hopes People See Mom Angie Douthit's 'Powerful' Legacy in Final Season Before Her Death (Exclusive)

Mackenzie McKee hopes that Teen Mom OG viewers will see the "powerful" legacy mom Angie Douthit left behind as they tune in to the last season in which she appeared before passing away in December after a lengthy battle with cancer. Speaking exclusively to PopCulture.com ahead of Tuesday's episode, the 25-year-old revealed she's still taking the loss of her mother "one day at a time."

"Every day is a new journey. I say that every time. I just take it one day at a time," she told PopCulture, adding that while some days she feels like she's doing well, others she is an "emotional wreck." McKee explained, "Some days I feel paralyzed. I feel like I'm not gonna make it through, but I've made it a lot further than I thought I did."

Watching her mom's final days play back on television, McKee said she hopes people will recognize how far her mother's influence extended beyond what they see on MTV. "The show doesn’t necessarily — and this is just part of TV, because they aren’t with you 100 percent of the time — doesn’t even touch what an amazing person she is," she said, referencing her mother's numerous speaking engagements in which she shared the story of her faith and her cancer journey as well as the many people whose lives she touched.

When asked what kind of legacy she sees her mother having left behind, McKee answered, "A powerful one — just a powerful one. [Teen Mom] really showed the last two years, but her entire life, that's just how she was." It's that kind of presence that has made it even more difficult to lose Douthit. "She always had the best advice, and that's the hardest part about my life right now is I lost my guidance. I lost my glue, my counselor."

The Body By Mac owner made the choice at the beginning of this season to stay clear of watching the past year of her life back with the rest of the world, and she admitted it's "not tempting at all" to break that pact to herself. "I don't think about [Teen Mom] as much as people probably think I do," McKee said, adding she doesn't even get cable at her home.

Watching this week's episode, the MTV star asked that fans give their focus to her mother, rather than on any drama going on with her and her husband, Josh McKee. "For viewers this is it for her. ...I would rather have people been more focused on her than on what I went through my last year." To watch McKee's emotional journey continue, tune in to Teen Mom OG, airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. For more on the Teen Mom OG cast members from PopCulture, click here.