'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant': Rachel Beaver's Past Comes Back to Haunt Her in Driver's License Struggle in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Rachel Beaver's past is coming back to haunt her when it comes to getting her driver's license, and the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star, 19, can't help but blame her mom as she deals with the consequences in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode.

"I still haven't gone to the DMV to get my permit, but passing my test isn't my only concern now," the MTV star reveals. "Because today I got a letter from the state that says I'm ineligible to get my permit, because a few years ago, I got caught driving without a license." It wasn't even "being reckless or doing much" that got her in trouble, the teenager insists, but she was "younger and a lot more immature," not thinking things through like she does now.

With sister Malorie Beaver coming over to Rachel's boyfriend Noah's house, the reality personality laments, "Now that I am trying to get my s- right and I would like to buy a car and get my license and these obstacles are popping up, it's just like so inconvenient at this time." Sharing her licensing concerns with Malorie, Rachel reveals she has to go through an 8-hour defensive driving course before she can become eligible once again to get a permit.

"See, I got two tickets whenever I was 16 [and] 17," she tells her sister. "I thought it was the one whenever I was 16, [but] mom's telling me yesterday that it was the second one. Well, the first one got dropped." Another thing confusing Rachel is that she says she already completed the course for her second ticket. "I sat in the courthouse for five hours and did a test!" she insists. "I did it already. I don't know why they're pestering me."

Asked about having proof of completion to show the court, Rachel starts to get heated. "See that ain't my f- up that's mom's f- up, I was a damn minor," she says, adding, "I didn't get that stuff, mom got that stuff. It was mom's responsibility as my guardian to go turn that in and she didn't." Rachel has a lot of thoughts about her mother's shortcomings over the years, especially as she tries to get her life together.

"You know how many years I've tried to get my f-king license for? Like three years now, everything's always came up," she tells the camera. "I was actually on a good track from the age of 5 to the age of 13 whenever I lived with my Nana, 'til I turned 14 and moved in with mom." Doing well in school, Rachel recalls she had "everything going for" her. "I would've had cheerleading scholarships and s-," she continues. "I believe I definitely would have got my license at 16, went to college, not got pregnant – I just think I would've went down the 'right paths' in society if I wouldn't have moved in with mom." Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant airs on MTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.