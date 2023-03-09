'Teen Mom': Kailyn Lowry Adds Big Addition to Her Home

Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry is expanding... her home! The Sun reported that Lowry added a big addition to her Delaware home — a pool. She showed off the new addition on Instagram as she asked her followers for advice as she continues the construction process.

On Tuesday, Lowry shared an update on the pool's construction process on her Instagram Story. She shared a video of her backyard and panned to showcase the status of the pool that's been under construction. In the clip, the pool has orange fencing around it to denote that it's still unfinished. The Teen Mom alum asked her followers, specifically those with "concrete pool decks," whether she should go with "stamped" or "brushed" concrete. The Sun noted that Lowry moved into her Delaware home in 2022.

The Coffee Convos podcast host was originally forced to delay her move into her new pad. She previously explained that a snowstorm in the northeast caused her to push off her move-in date. Alas, she was finally able to move into the home and she showed off her new kitchen as she did so. Lowry posted a photo of her revamped kitchen and wrote, "I can officially move in! The snow may be stopping me this weekend but before we know it I'll be cooking in this beautiful kitchen! Check out the tile from @lazermarble."

Even though she has officially moved into her new home, she's still in the midst of renovating the $750,000 residence for herself and her children. Lowry has kept fans updated on her home renovation process for several years now. As Us Weekly reported, the reality star took her four sons — Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed — to the property in May 2021. The youngsters posed in front of the house alongside a giant "Welcome Home" sign and large cutouts of their names.

"I was so excited to take all the kids to our new property yesterday," she wrote at the time. "I know they're young and can't fully understand what it means for me to be able to do this. But I was blown away by their excitement and pleasantly surprised by the appreciation they had for the progress being made. I am so so so excited for this journey."