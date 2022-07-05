'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant' Star Rachel Beaver Opens up About Her Breakup With Noah (Exclusive)

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Rachel Beaver isn't looking to get into a serious relationship anytime soon after she and her ex-boyfriend Noah's breakup. Ahead of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV show, Rachel opened up to PopCulture.com about watching her relationship with Noah play back this season after breaking up for good "a couple months" ago.

"He's not a bad guy though. I do want to say that," Rachel insisted. "Things just didn't work out. We just literally weren't meant for each other. There was absolutely no communication, and that was the biggest thing." Looking back on her time with Noah, Rachel admitted she "always put on a happy face" and pretended things were going well, even when they were taking a turn for the worse.

"I acted like I was so happy, he was so good for me, this and that. I just hyped him up the whole time," she continued. "I was like cheated on. ...There [were] just so many things going on behind closed doors that I very much ... I shouldn't have hid that, and now that I know that the season's going to come out, it's going to look like I was so happy, and how do I explain to everybody, 'Oh no, he really...' I don't know."

Seeing previews in which Rachel's own sister accused her of liking Noah for his money blew the MTV star's mind. "Okay, I bought every single thing in our house, I gave him $1,000 at Christmas, I paid all his credit card bills," she retorts, "and he does rob me of five grand and stole my car, so..." With that in mind, Rachel told PopCulture she's "definitely open to dating," but not looking for a relationship anytime soon.

This season also had Rachel juggling what to do about daughter Hazelee's dad Drew, who was getting out of prison. "I know it sounds bad, but I don't really want him around my daughter," the Teen Mom star admitted. "Just because ever since he was 16, he's been sent off for so many different times for really, really bad things. ... He has just never not been out of jail."

Hazelee doesn't have a relationship with her dad, Rachel continued: "If he walked in, she wouldn't know who he is at all." So as not to confuse the little girl, Rachel said she wants to wait until Hazelee is older before even introducing the idea of her dad and where he has been. "It's just very confusing, because it's been like three years and he's never been around," she explained. "So at this point, it's like I don't want to just break that to her, and then he goes off one day to prison, and then she's like, 'Where's my daddy?' I'm not trying to deal with that. Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.