‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Reportedly Caught Drinking Alcohol Following Rehab Stay

Ryan Edwards’ claim of sobriety is coming under scrutiny once again after the Teen Mom OG star was reportedly spotted drinking alcohol following a recent stay at rehab.

Radar Online reported Monday that Edwards, wife Mackenzie Standifer and newborn son Jagger were spotted at a local Chattanooga, Tennessee barbecue restaurant on Dec. 6, with a witness photographing the newly-sober Edwards drinking a beer with dinner.

“He was drinking a Bud Light,” the onlooker told the publication, noting the placement of the bottle in the photo. “He totally had one beer, but I can’t confirm if he had more than one.”

The restaurant-goer added that Standifer and Edwards “seemed really happy” on their date and that “the baby was really cute too.”

Standifer declined to comment on the drinking to the publication, but confirmed the couple was out on a date night at the restaurant. “[This] is the reason I don’t want him out in public,” she reportedly commented on a social media post about the story.

Edwards drinking alcohol following a stay in rehab has been a problem in the past, with the reality personality emerging from his first stint in treatment and almost immediately being filmed drinking at his wedding to Standifer.

Maci Bookout’s ex reportedly returned to rehab in September to address his substance abuse issues, following two convictions over the summer for allegedly violating his probation in relation to a 2017 heroin possession conviction. In late November, Edwards returned home to wife Standifer and son Jagger, who was born in his absence on Oct. 10.

Since then, the new dad has been doing well, Standifer revealed on Instagram last week.

“He’s the biggest help. I love this man,” she captioned a photo of the father and son cuddling on a chair, which she shared in response to a fan asking, “How’s life now that Ryan’s home with the kids and new baby?”

She also revealed her reasoning behind staying with Edwards through his rehab and arrest drama.

“Do you burn your house down when it’s dirty? No. Do you set your car on fire when it needs a new part? No,” she told a follower on her Instagram Story. “Just because someone has a problem doesn’t give you an excuse to give up.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

