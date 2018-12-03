‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Says New Baby Will Be ‘Good’ for Ryan Edwards Amid Rehab Stay in New Clip

Maci Bookout is wishing the best for ex Ryan Edwards and his new family with wife Mackenzie Standifer in a new clip of Monday’s all-new Teen Mom OG.

Bentley is a big brother again! 👶 He’s gushing all about his newest sibling to @MaciBookout on tomorrow night’s new #TeenMomOG at 9/8c on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/UU01nBwxcf — #TeenMomOG (@TeenMom) December 2, 2018

At the start of the clip, the MTV personality and husband Taylor McKinney are awaiting the arrival of Bookout’s son with Edwards, 10-year-old Bentley, after he visits with his new half-brother, baby Jagger, in the clip.

“Another one!” Bookout tells her son after he sprints up the driveway from being dropped off by Edwards’ parents, Jen and Larry. When she asks if Bentley had fun and if he loves his new little brother, the preteen affirms his mother excitedly.

“What does he look like?” McKinney asks his stepson.

“He looks like daddy a lot,” Bentley says of dad Edwards, making a face and saying, “He goes like this!”

Bookout laughs, telling him that he makes that face as well, before asking if Edwards was able to Skype in and visit with his newborn amid his stay in rehab for heroin addiction. Bentley said that he did, and that his dad would be able to see his new son in person in “probably about a week or three weeks.”

“That’s good,” Bookout says. “That will be good for your dad. Good thing you’re a good big brother!”

As previously reported, Edwards entered rehab for a second time in September after failing to complete a 30-day stint in 2017. Following his 23-day stay in his first rehab center, the Teen Mom OG dad was arrested twice for allegedly violating the terms of his parole, but maintained that he was still sober until returning to treatment.

Edwards reportedly left the second facility in late November, returning home to spend time with Standifer and his new son.

“If he relapses again, she’s going to file for divorce,” a source told Radar of Standifer at the time. “She’s serious. She doesn’t want to continue to be with someone who doesn’t help himself.”

As for whether fans will see Edwards on the MTV reality show anytime soon, it’s unclear. Standifer and Edwards declared themselves done with filming after last season of the show, but the expectant mother has already appeared on this ongoing season.

“They’re unsure about if he’ll actually film,” the source continued. “She wants their image to look better than what the show has portrayed in the past.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

