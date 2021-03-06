'Teen Mom': Mackenzie McKee Denies Theory Surrounding Florida Move

✖

Teen Mom OG fans are just now seeing how Mackenzie McKee's move to Florida played out, and some theorized MTV pushed her to move from Oklahoma to the Sunshine State. In a tweet on Wednesday though, McKee denied that, insisting she made the decision herself. McKee, 26, headed to Florida with her children, Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs, but her estranged husband, Josh McKee, did not make the trip.

"Did [MTV] ask [McKee] to move to #LakewoodRanch to save on costs since they also film [Siesta Key] here? Also, low-key wondering if she really is in Sarasota or if she’s in Manatee since LWR straddles both," one fan wrote on Twitter. McKee responded with three laughing emojis. "I chose this by myself," she responded. "Y'all got crazy assumptions." Siesta Key is an ongoing MTV reality series set on the barrier island off Florida's southwest coast.

🤣🤣🤣. I chose this by myself. Y’all got crazy assumptions. — Mackenzie Douthit (@DouthitKenzie) March 4, 2021

McKee's story on the current Teen Mom OG season tracks her decision to move to Florida, which came amid her marriage struggles with Josh. In an episode early last month, the fitness brand Justice Nutrition called McKee to ask her to relocate to Florida, where the company is based. She ended up delaying the trip after her father, Brad Douthit, began suffering health issues. She learned Douthit needed quadruple bypass surgery. Before the move, McKee and her family visited her late mother Angie Douthit's grave.

McKee did make the move to Florida, making the three-day drive to the state. Josh called her during the road trip to tell them he would be interested in moving there as well, but she was not sure about that, given the state o their relationship. He insisted she was the only person for him, but McKee said the two needed more time apart. She was not ready for him to move to Florida just yet.

The move to Florida reportedly took place in September, according to The Sun. McKee is reportedly renting a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home that is estimated at $294,270. Zillow lists the rent as $2,150 per month. The home includes a two-car garage and was already decorated, according to the Zillow listing. In January, The Sun published photos of Josh at the home, which appears to prove that he did eventually move to Florida. "She’s been really happy, she's laughing and singing all day long. She doesn't stop! She’s happy, for sure. She’s glad he’s there," a neighbor told The Sun. "Josh looks at home, too. They’ve taken to Florida life. It’s a perfect place to raise a young family."

