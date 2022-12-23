'Teen Mom' Leah Messer Reveals Her Holiday Plans Following Split From Fiancé Jaylan Mobley

Leah Messer is leaning on her family as she celebrates the first Christmas since she and fiancé Jaylan Mobley split. The Teen Mom star revealed her plans for the holiday season to PEOPLE, revealing that she'll be spending lots of time with 13-year-old daughters Aliannah and Aleeah, and 9-year-old daughter Adalynn.

"I'm going to just have a gathering, a dinner with my family and my daughters at my house on Christmas day," she told the outlet. "I think this will be a year to set traditions that maybe we haven't set in the past." Messer continued, "We do cook. My family loves cooking. So my mom pulls out all of these different recipes and I'm excited to see what she pulls out this year."

Messer also shared that despite a "difficult" start to her breakup in October, she's been doing well. "The beginning of my breakup, it was difficult. But there's a healing process, there's a grieving process after any breakup," the reality star said. "You form an attachment with someone and a connection, and you get to grieve that if that relationship doesn't align."

Messer and Mobley went public with their relationship in September 2021, and Teen Mom fans watched the start of their romance play out on the MTV series. In August, Mobley proposed to Messer in Costa Rica, but their breakup came just two months later. "While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we've realized that it's best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we've had in this relationship," they said in a joint statement at the time.

"So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you'll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends," the continued. "We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together."

Messer has since shaded her ex on social media, including after their engagement played out on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, when she called Mobley asking her stepfather for his blessing a "publicity stunt and disrespect at its finest" after she previously had asked him not to. "I love my family BUT I have a very private relationship with them and preferred to keep it that way as we build better relationships with healthier boundaries," she wrote at the time.