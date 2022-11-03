'Teen Mom' Star Leah Messer Seemingly Shades Ex Jaylan Mobley After Split

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer appeared to mock her ex-fiance, Jaylan Mobley, after the pair called off their engagement three weeks ago. On November 2, Messer, 30, posted a video to TikTok of herself walking and smiling. "I asked my friends to send me a video of them snatching a plate from my ex," the text read on the screen. A series of clips immediately followed, showing the MTV star's friends violently removing plates from tables, some even pushing them off.

Messer posted it only three weeks after announcing on October 11 that she had broken off her engagement with Mobley , 25. "While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we've realized that it's best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we've had in this relationship," the former couple said in a joint statement to In Touch. "So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you'll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends."

Teen Mom star Leah Messer is engaged to Jaylan Mobley! Take a look at her ring!https://t.co/8xgbdw1KtK #CelebrityEngagements #DiamondRing pic.twitter.com/ycqKO6zn9m — 14 Karat (@14KaratOmaha) September 4, 2022

After going public with their relationship in September 2021, Mobley proposed to Messer on the beach during an anniversary trip to Costa Rica in August. Four months later, the U.S. Army Officer made his MTV debut alongside Messer on Teen Mom: Family Reunion. In March, Messer spoke with PopCulture.com about her new relationship. "It definitely took me a little while before I wanted to introduce him to the public and be open," she admitted. "I think being in the public puts a lot of pressure on our relationship." She continued, "I just wanted to get to know him at first, but it took me a little while to put it out there. But now that he's out there, it's still going great."

In October, Mobley was spotted packing up his belongings, according to In Touch. However, Messer is expected to remain at the house with Aliannah and Aleeah, daughters she shares with her ex-husband Corey Simms, and Adalyn, a daughter she shares with her second ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert. Prior to their engagement, Messer spoke to In Touch about how her daughters adapted to Mobley living with them.

"It just happened naturally," she said during an August video interview. "I think that if it would've happened any other way, maybe we would've reevaluated everything and talked to each other about it." She also shared her views on having children with Mobley during her interview. "All I know is that we love each other and at the end of the day, that's the foundation I wanna set for our relationship, my kids, our future kids," the West Virginia native said. "And that's kinda where we're at."