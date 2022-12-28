'Teen Mom': Leah Messer Shares 2023 Motivation After Messy Breakup

Teen Mom star Leah Messer has been on quite the rollercoaster ride this year. This past fall, Messer broke things off with Jaylan Mobley a couple of months after they became engaged. Now, the reality star is looking forward to the year ahead and she has some motivational words to share about 2023.

On Twitter, Messer wrote that she's going to keep the positive energy going as she heads into 2023. She wrote that she keeps "moving" and "showing up" all while being the best mother, daughter, sister, and friend that she can be. The Teen Mom: Family Reunion star is looking forward to the year ahead, as she wrote, "2023 I'm coming for you," along with two emojis — fingers crossed and a red heart.

I keep moving, I keep showing up, I keep being a Mom, a daughter, a sister, a friend, and all of the above.

2023 I’m coming for you 🤞🏼❤️ — Leah D. Messer (@LeahMesser) December 27, 2022

Messer's post comes amid a difficult year for her. While the beginning of this year was filled with relationship milestones for her and Mobley, they ended up going their separate ways in October. At the time, the Teen Mom star and her now-former beau announced their split via a joint Instagram post. Their statement began, "While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we've realized that it's best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we've had in this relationship."

"So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you'll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends," their statement continued. "We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together." Two months prior to their split, Mobley popped the question to Messer in Costa Rica. Earlier this year, the pair revealed that they were moving into a house together, which Mobley surprised her with.

A couple of months after announcing their split, Messer opened up about the end of her relationship during an interview with PEOPLE. Just as she did on Twitter, it's clear that the reality star is keeping things in perspective. She explained, "The beginning of my breakup, it was difficult. But there's a healing process, there's a grieving process after any breakup. You form an attachment with someone and a connection, and you get to grieve that if that relationship doesn't align." Messer added that she was "excited" to spend the holidays with her three daughters — Adalynn, Aleeah, and Aliannah — and "continue to do what we do as a family."