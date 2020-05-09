'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Slams Farrah Abraham's Mother Debra Danielsen While Defending Leah Messer

✖

Teen Mom 2 star Kaiyln Lowry dropped some shade Debra Danielsen's way to defend her best friend and co-star, Leah Messer. Danielsen, the mother of former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham, shared a story on Twitter about Messer's new book. In it, Messer claims her daughter Addie was conceived after she went skinny dipping with Addie's father, Jeremy Calvert, Lowry and Lowry's ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

On Thursday, Danielsen shared a link to The Ashley's Reality Round-up report on the revelation from Messer's book. "I guess nothing is special between 2 people anymore to not share with the world," Danielsen tweeted. "That’s really rich coming from you," Lowry fired back.

Messer's book Hope, Grace & Faith includes several shocking stories, including a detailed description of the night her youngest daughter Addie was conceived with Calvert, who was her husband at the time, reports The Ashley's Reality Round-up. Messer said she had a wild night with Lowry, Marroquin and Calvert after their public wedding ceremony in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in June 2012. The night inclued them getting "drunk as f—" and skinny dipping in the ocean.

"Jeremy and I were not thinking clearly when we made the decision not to use a condom on our wedding night," Messer wrote in the book. "After what I had just gone through [with the abortion disguised as a miscarriage], I didn't want to take any chances, so as soon as we got back home to West Virginia I took Plan B." Messer still bcame pregnant, and Addie, now 7, was born.

Lowry's tweet to Danielsen was the latest clash she has had with Abraham's mother. Last month, Lowry defended herself after Danielsen claimed Lowry did not believe the coronavirus pandemic was real. Danielsen's allegation took Lowry completely by surprise. "Wow, I'm surprised by Debra's sudden 'concern' about me and my children," Lowry told InTouch Weekly. "We've been quarantined at home just like everyone else and are taking this pandemic very seriously. My family is doing whatever we can to help at this time."

Lowry is about to welcome her fourth child. On Thursday, she told fans she is 29 weeks into her pregnancy and is still undecided about a name. "He is currently breech, so hopefully he decides to turn soon, because we're running out of room," Lowry wrote. "He's moving a lot more these days and likes to keep me up at night. Physically, this has been a really easy pregnancy, but it is getting a little harder to hold Lux, no real complaints."

"Emotionally, this has probably been my toughest pregnancy," Lowry continued. "We've been keeping busy at home- planning and decorating his nursery, I can't wait to show you the finished product!"