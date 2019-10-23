‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Wants to See If There’s a ‘Spark Still There’ With Ex Jeremy Calvert

Leah Messer still has lingering doubts about her feelings for ex-husband Jeremy Calvert as the two explore their feelings for one another following their hookup at the reunion taping earlier this year. In Tuesday’s all-new episode of Teen Mom 2, Messer admitted she was still waivering when it came to jumping into a romantic relationship again with her ex due to the feelings of her three daughters, 9-year-old twins Aliannah and Aleeah, 9, and Calvert’s 6-year-old daughter, Adalynn.

While on vacation with her family in Hawaii, Messer admitted to her mom that she hoped Calvert would be able to fly out and join everyone, in part so she could examine their relationship away from the normal hustle and bustle.

“I was thinking if he came out here we would go by ourselves for a while. Any time we’re around each other, we’re around the kids. I don’t want them to pick up on anything that I’m not certain about yet,” Messer explained. “We’ve been back and forth lately, and I don’t know where we stand. I want to see if the spark is still there.”

Asked about the possibility of romantic reconciliation, Messer answered, “My feelings could be more towards it if one of us makes a move, and I’m a little prideful so I’m not making any first moves.”

While Calvert ended up not being able to get out of work and make it to Hawaii, they two agreed to grab one-on-one dinner upon Messer’s return after she asked, “What the hell are we doing? We can’t be confusing forever, but at the same time, you wanna be careful, you know?”

After the pair admitted to hooking up at last season’s reunion taping, Messer has been trying to reconcile her feelings with the feelings of her three kids.

“All my kids want me to be with Jeremy, but I don’t want to rush into anything,” she previously told sister Victoria. “Addie is 6, and she’s not a baby. I don’t want to confuse her. I don’t want the fantasy of her wanting us to get back together to affect her — I want her to see us in a good place.”

