'Teen Mom 2': Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer Dealt With Some Tragic Wigs

Throughout a decade of Teen Mom 2, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and others who appeared on the show sometimes wore wigs. More often than not, they did not look their wearers look any better. Houska herself once called a wig she wore "disgusting." Over the years, the wigs have become easy targets for jokes on social media. According to Houska, she had to wear her wig to match other scenes producers used in an episode.

Back in December 2016, one Twitter user watched an old Teen Mom 2 episode and wanted to talk about a bizarre look Houska wore in. "Can we talk about that disgusting wig? I had colored my hair &they made me wear it, I cried for about an hour before doing it," Houska wrote in response at the time. The fan joked that Houska should have worn it at her wedding to Cole DeBoer in October 2016. "Hahaha," Houska replied to that idea.

can we talk about that disgusting wig? I had colored my hair &they made me wear it, I cried for about an hour before doing it😂 — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) December 29, 2016

The bad hair bug also bit Messer at one point. In 2014, Messer wore a blond "Mom 'do," which made The Ashley's Reality Roundup's 2017 list of the worst Teen Mom hairstyles of all time. It's not clear if this actually was a wig or just extreme hairstyling. A Reddit user called the hairdo "the worst wig from Teen Mom 2 in my opinion."

Farrah Abraham's mother, Debra Danielsen, also wore a bizarre wig during the Season 6 reunion special hosted by Dr. Drew Pinsky. The red wig gave Danielsen a drastically different look. She asked the live studio audience what they thought of the look, but there was dead silence, notes The Ashley's. Danielsen was left to cheer for herself. She also whispered "Awesome" to herself, even though the audience clearly did not agree.

Messer who has been a member of the franchise since she appeared on 16 & Pregnant Season 2, has been noted for her hair changes in the past decade since Teen Mom 2 started. Her latest look was so shockingly different that Messer had to deny she went under the knife. She even said she took her hair extensions out. "I have not had surgery peoplesss," she tweeted in October 2020. "However, I have most definitely done a 180 on how I choose to diet and live my life. & I feel like it finally shows! My extensions are out, and I lightened up on the eye makeup too. #JustBeYou."

As for Houska, her Teen Mom 2 journey is at an end. The mother of four announced plans to leave the series last year. Just last week, she gave birth to her fourth child and third with husband DeBoer, daughter Walker June. Houska said she realized it was time to move on to other opportunities while filming the past season. "I feel like, just watching this last season, I was getting a bad feeling in my stomach," she said. "It just feels like it's just time to close the chapter. And I'm almost 30, I'm having my fourth baby — it just feels like the right time."