'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer Defends Daughter's Behavior Following Recent Episode

Leah Messer came to the defense of 7-year-old daughter Adalynn after Teen Mom 2 fans criticized her behavior on Tuesday's episode of the MTV show. During this week's show, Addie, 6 at the time of filming, admitted to sisters Aliannah and Aleeah, both 11, that there was gum "stuck" on a microphone used by the Teen Mom production team, which she said had "ruined" the device.

Telling a producer named Brendan about the gum incident, he replied, "What’d you put on my microphone, Addie? … Do you want to take it off for me? Could you, please? Because you’re the owner of the gum, and I’m the owner of the microphone. We can find another home for your gum." Messer at the time told her daughter, "Addie, you know better with the gum," grabbing a bag from the front seat of the car and passing it back.

When one viewer told Messer that Addie's behavior in the scene was "pitiful," the Hope, Grace & Faith replied that not only had Addie not meant to get gum stuck to the mic, she was only six years old at the time of the incident.

Just to be clear:

Addie did not intentionally put the gum on the mic. She had it on a wrapper and sat the mic down on it. For crying out loud, she was 6. https://t.co/4JDjvh8JXD — Leah D. Messer (@LeahMesser) December 16, 2020

Co-star Kailyn Lowry jumped in to defend Messer, replying, "pay them no mind bby. They will always have s— to say." She wasn't the other one who found the criticism unwarranted. "You can clearly see she wrapped the gum in the wrapper and pieces were coming out," one person wrote. Another tweeted, "Girl you don’t have to explain that.. she is just a kid and things happen. I just love Addie. She has the best personality."

Messer's family has been going through a tough time recently, with the reality star revealing Tuesday that she had been quarantining after being exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19 and getting sick. Despite testing regularly with MTV as part of safety protocols, Messer said she fell ill and was precribed a steroid before receiving a negative COVID test along with the rest of her family. "I am grateful we take the test three times a week, so we are able to catch the positive test quickly," she said.