'Teen Mom 2': Another Star Has COVID-19 Amid Kailyn Lowry's Family Outbreak

It's not just Kailyn Lowry who is recovering from COVID-19 in the Teen Mom 2 cast. Newcomer Ashley Jones also contracted the virus, her mom Pastor Tea shared on Instagram this week, asking fans to "please pray for a speedy recovery as Ashley recovers from COVID-19." Sharing a photo of Ashley from the MTV season reunion, Tea added that Jones' family expected a "full recovery" from her soon.

"We are sending all our prayers to Ashley’s household as she battles COVID-19," Tea wrote. "She is doing ok in light of…. But we expect a full recovery in no time. Thanks for your much needed prayers and support. We appreciate it sincerely and truly."

Lowry's COVID diagnosis sent ripples throughout the Teen Mom 2 world as she announced her diagnosis shortly after returning home from the Dominican Republic with her four kids and co-star Leah Messer. On her Baby Mamas, No Drama podcast, Lowry said she tested negative twice — once before leaving the DR and once again when she got home — but tested positive soon after returning.

"I knew because I felt like s— all week and once I lost my taste and smell, I knew what it was. I knew," Lowry said, adding that she "wouldn’t have been around people" if she knew she was positive. The reality star, who has publicly said she would not be getting vaccinated, admitted this was her second time dealing with COVID as well as 7-year-old son Lincoln. All four of her sons contracted COVID this time around, but Lowry said they were "asymptomatic."

In addition to Lowry and her boys, the podcaster said Lincoln's father, ex-husband Javi Marroquin, also tested positive after she sent the little boy to his house. "I sent Lincoln over to Javi’s, because they had it in March... I sent Lincoln over there because Lincoln already had it and he tested negative right away and then sure as s—, [Lincoln] tested positive, Javi tested positive," she said. “I don’t even know how this happened."

Lowry's podcasting partner, Vee Torres, also tested positive for COVID after recording with Lowry upon her return from vacation, but Torres said her daughter and husband have been isolating away from her and managed to test negative so far. Messer, who traveled with Lowry to the Dominican Republic, has tested negative for the virus, telling fans she was "absolutely" vaccinated.