'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Hopes New Season Shows a New Side to Her Life (Exclusive)

Kailyn Lowry is excited to show a new side to her life on the new season of Teen Mom 2 and prove her "entire life does not revolve around co-parenting." The mother of four opened up to PopCulture about what's to come this season before it kicks off on MTV Tuesday, May 4, explaining that she'll be showing more of her career this year, including podcasts Coffee Convos and Baby Mamas No Drama and her Pothead Hair Care line, after last season's co-parenting drama.

"I think this season we focus a lot more on my businesses and what we're doing for work," Lowry shared of shifting the focus away from exes Jo Rivera, Chris Lopez and Javi Marroquin. "I think that this season is a lot of growing and evolving and self-awareness," she added later. "I hope that is what people take away from my story."

Getting into podcasting with her Coffee Convos co-host Lindsie Chrisley was "crazy," as Lowry initially wasn't sure if the audio medium was something she wanted to get into, but she's been pleasantly surprised to be able to reach out to people beyond even her Teen Mom 2 circle. "It’s cool because [Teen Mom 2] is great, and I love when people follow my story, but there’s so much more," she said. Hosting Baby Mamas No Drama with Rivera's wife, Vee Torres, was another twist of fate Lowry never saw coming. "I didn't think I would ever work with her in a business capacity, and it’s been a lot of fun," she admitted.

When it does come to her life co-parenting, that's just about all she'll say when it comes to Rivera and Lopez, noting that custody agreements are in place and things continue to move forward with both. When it comes to Marroquin, she shared that they're in a"good place" after the drama of last season and "hoping we're doing all the right things for [7-year-old son Lincoln]." Balancing all of that with her business ventures and building a new home, Lowry said that getting back into dating is "a little bit out of the question" for now: "I absolutely am not interested."

The new Teen Mom 2 season also brings with it a new mom — Ashley Jones, the former Young + Pregnant cast member who filled Chelsea Houska's spot after the 16 and Pregnant alum's exit last season. Lowry was "excited" to hear that Jones was joining the cast, as the two were already friends, and she assured her going into their first reunion filming that if she can "keep [her] cool" and brace for the "tough questions" that always come, both she and Leah Messer will back her up all the way. Don't miss the return of Teen Mom 2 Tuesday, May 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.