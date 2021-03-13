'Teen Mom 2': Leah Messer Speaks out on Pregnancy Rumors

✖

It seems like there's a new rumor about cast members from the Teen Mom shows being pregnant each and every week. This week is no different, with Teen Mom 2's Leah Messer being the latest personality to deal with the rumors. In recent days, random blogs have run speculation pieces on Messer possibly being pregnant. From what we can tell there is no actual evidence of the 28-year-old reality TV star being pregnant. Many reports just vaguely cited unspecific fan speculation, with some even alluding to hints in Messer's memoir Hope, Grace, & Faith. (The book was published in April 2020 and surely written a decent amount of time before, so that doesn't make sense, either.)

Despite the flimsy speculation, Messer still felt the need to speak up on the matter, and she did so in a fun way. Messer — the mother of Adalynn, 8, and 11-year-old twins Aleeah and Aliannah — went over to TikTok to shut down the rumors. She pointed out the misleading headlines and shot them down on video. In the TikTok's caption, she definitely wrote, "It’s thirsty Thursday and I’m not pregnant, cheers."

However, Messer wasn't done. The 16 and Pregnant subject, whose relationships with exes Corey Simms and Jeremy Calvert have been documented on the series, went over to Instagram to vent about people who are "so concerned with a woman’s uterus."

"Regardless of how many years I’ve been on TV, I will never stop being amazed by some of the headlines," Messer wrote. "But honestly, why is it that everyone is so concerned with a woman’s uterus? Or assumes a woman is looking for a relationship or to have kids? Why is THAT what makes the headlines? Is that what society is accustomed to? Is that what you assume when you see a single woman?

"Some women just want their space to discover themselves. Some women just want their own successful careers! Some women love cooking, and some women don’t! Some women want a big family, and some women don’t! Some women want to get married, and some women don’t. Boss up ladies, get that degree, open that business, turn down the proposal, leave the toxic relationship, be YOU and do WHAT you want to do no matter what society tells you. You don’t have to rush your timeline gorgeous. Just live a life you’re proud of! Ily."

Teen Mom 2 documents the lives of Messer, Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline and Ashley Jones. (Chelsea Houska and Jenelle Evans were featured on previous seasons of the show.) While the first two seasons of Teen Mom 2 are on Netflix, fans wanting more of the cast's journeys will have to head over to Paramount+. Seasons 1-8 of Teen Mom 2 are streaming now on Paramount+, ViacomCBS' streaming service previously known as CBS All Access. More information on Paramount+ can be found here. As far as the newest episodes of Teen Mom 2, the MTV reality series is currently between seasons. However, Teen Mom OG currently airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. on MTV. You can watch the series live on services like FuboTV, which currently has a free trial offer going on.

