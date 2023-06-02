'Teen Mom': Kailyn Lowry Claims Ex Chris Lopez Tried to Kill Her

Kailyn Lowry hasn't had an easy time co-parenting with her baby daddy, Chris Lopez. The former couple share two sons together, Creed and Lux. They spent a few years together on and off before calling it quits. Now, the Teen Mom alum is opening up about their contentious behavior, and Lopez's alleged abusive behavior. In a new interview with the Dumb Blonde podcast, Lowry talked to host Bunnie Xo about an incident that happened in October 2019. It's the first time she has been candid about the domestic violence she's hinted at in the past.

"I've never really discussed the circumstances. It was not a good time," Lowry began. "I was going to die. I think the only reason why I fought for my life… he literally put my face into the couch and was just smothering me…I remember just, like, turning my head a certain way and being able to like gasp for air."

Lowry revealed that she texted a friend, telling them, "He's going to kill me." As for the decision to keep her phone near her, she explained, "Then I threw my phone under my bed because I thought, 'If he gets my phone, I won't have any way to call for help.'"

Lowry said it wasn't the first incident of violence, but it was the first time she fought back. "I had never fought him before, when he put his hands on me or, you know, abused me…I don't know what took over me but that night I fought for my f**king life," she said. "And I still did not want to call the f**king police," she said. "I was like, 'I want you to choose me. I want you to get better.'" She gave birth to their second son in 2020.

But Lopez is offering a different explanation, alleging Lowry was responsible for abusing him. "Is she talking about when she punched me in the face numerous times?" he said in a TikTok video, per The Ashley Roundup.

Lowry also shares a son, Isaac, with her ex, Jo Rivera. Her son Lincoln is with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. She reportedly welcomed a fifth child earlier this year.