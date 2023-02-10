'Teen Mom': Kailyn Lowry Reportedly Welcomed Fifth Child in Secret

Is Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry now a mother of five? According to The Sun, that may just be the case. The publication reported that Lowry gave birth to her fifth child in secret.

The Sun reported that Lowry gave birth to her fifth child, whom she shares with Elijah Scott, this past November. A source who is described as being close to Lowry, told the outlet, "Kailyn gave birth to a baby boy on November 20 with Elijah. She has only told close family and friends." The Teen Mom 2 alum is already a mom to four boys — Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed. The Sun noted that they reached out to Lowry's rep for comment on this story, but did not hear back.

Back in July 2022, fans first started to speculate that Lowry was expecting. At the time, her ex, Chris Lopez, with whom she shares sons Lux and Creed, wrote on Twitter, "Out here talking bout you'll beat me up now you know you gotta protect the belly stop it." Shortly thereafter, The Sun shared photos of Lowry and her new boyfriend outside of their home in Delaware. The photos sparked speculation from fans that Lowry was pregnant, with one individual writing on Reddit, "Oh My God, Kailyn pics! Is she pregnant?"

Months later, the publication obtained more photos of Lowry, this time leaving a convenience store. According to The Sun, the snaps appeared to feature Lowry sporting a baby bump. The former MTV personality may be staying mum on the topic, but her ex, Lopez, has something to say about it. Ashley's Reality Roundup reported that Lopez seemingly confirmed that Lowry had another baby when he commented on an Instagram post from Teen Mom Chatter.

The whole drama began when Lowry and Lopez argued via their respective social media pages about their son, Lux. Lowry alleged that Lopez, once again, cut Lux's hair without her permission. After a bit of back and forth, Lopez stated on social media, "You wanna talk about me cutting Lux's hair as if you don't have another storyline you can talk about but you won't, right?" He was seemingly addressing Lowry's baby news by referring to this other "storyline." In the comments section of the Teen Mom Chatter, he further addressed the topic.

"I'm done bro…you claim to be so real, so raw but yet you got a whole newborn you should be focused on and yet you['re] trying to create unnecessary drama to cover up that FACT," Lopez wrote. "At this point it ain't about the kids…she doin' to[o] much… on here and behind the scenes…running to the Internet for validation because her fans enable her behavior." As of right now, Lowry has not addressed the baby speculation. Furthermore, she has not expressly confirmed that she has welcomed her fifth child. So, the matter remains speculatory.