‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Claims Ex Chris Lopez ‘Intentionally’ Got Her Pregnant

Kailyn Lowry admits she has “no contact” with the father of her unborn child, Chris Lopez, as the Teen Mom 2 star prepares to welcome their second baby together and her fourth child overall. Things between the MTV star and her on-off ex have long been complicated, but in a new interview with Us Weekly, the pregnant reality star claims Lopez “intentionally” got her pregnant this time around.

“I know that the situation is not ideal, however, the absolutely untrue and defamatory statements people are making about me because of this are out of hand,” Lowry said of the criticism she’s been receiving since announcing her pregnancy earlier this month. “At the end of the day, I have three children that are happy, healthy and wonderful kids. I know I’m prepared to raise another baby on my own and we are all so excited to welcome him into our family.”

Lowry explained that while she and the father of her 2-year-old son, Lux, are no longer speaking to one another, Lopez “has admitted to intentionally getting me pregnant.”

“The circumstances surrounding conception are not up for discussion,” she added.

As for the protective order Lowry obtained against Lopez, claiming he was violent with her, the MTV personality is staying quiet.

“Legally, I’m not able to go into detail,” she told the outlet. “Domestic violence and narcissism are very real subjects, and when I’m in the place to be able to offer advice, I will.”

Lowry, who also shares son Isaac, 9, with ex Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, did not originally reveal the father of her fourth child when she announced the news on Instagram Feb. 4, writing, “We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way!”

