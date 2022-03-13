‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Marks Major Family Milestone

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry shared some exciting news with her fans in late February. After chronicling the process on both Teen Mom 2 and her social media accounts, Lowry moved into her new home in Delaware with her four sons. She celebrated the occasion by posing photos of their move-in party on Instagram.

In the photos, which were posted on Wednesday, Lowry posed in front of the new house alongside her four kids — Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed. The reality star noted that she sought out help from Fun Sidewalk Signs to welcome the family to the house. The company made a sign that read, “Welcome Home” in bold, sparkly letters along with a sign for each of the respective kids’ names. Lowry captioned the post with, Got to welcome [Isaac and Lincoln] home for their first night in the new house with [Fun Sidewalk Signs] such a cute idea [and] so proud and happy to be here!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lowry has frequently kept her fans updated on social media on how the house project has been going. In December, she shared that she got her youngsters involved in the decorating process. The Teen Mom 2 star explained that she tasked her eldest sons with picking out the colors for their rooms. She explained as she showed off the rooms on her Instagram Story, “I let Isaac do all the walls that color because I didn’t think that it was going to be super-duper bright, and I was super-duper wrong.” Lowry went on to say that her room is on the lower level, meaning that she doesn’t “ever have to look at it.” But, she added, “as long as the kids love it, that’s fine.”

Fans can likely expect to see Lowry preparing for her big move in the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2. The 11th season of the series premiered March 8 on MTV. However, it’s unclear just how much of Lowry’s storyline will be featured. When the trailer for the season came out, she said that she may not appear in as many episodes as fans were expecting. According to Heavy, she said on her Instagram Story, “I’ve done VO for a couple episodes, but I think that I’m not in all of them because I didn’t film for six months.”