'Teen Mom 2': Jenelle Evans Alludes to Possible Marriage Trouble With David Eason

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans may be experiencing trouble in her marriage to David Eason yet again. Monsters and Critics noted that Evans recently alluded to needing time alone on social media. When one of her followers told her that she should take some time for herself and Eason, she replied that it would be better for her to spend time alone instead.

The whole matter began when Evans shared a question box on Instagram with the word "depressed." Her fans soon questioned her on what was wrong and some offered her advice on how to deal with her mental health. One individual wrote that she would take a vacation with Eason, writing that they "need one it's important girly." In response, Evans wrote, "Yeah... I think being alone is what I need more than anything at this point." Another fan was straightforward as they asked her what was wrong. The former Teen Mom star replied, "If I could tell y'all I would, but right now I don't trust anyone."

Evans and Eason have had relationship troubles in the past, but they seemed to be on the same page as recently as April. When an individual on social media blamed Eason for issues in Evans' career, she defended her husband with a passionate statement. She hit back at the fan by writing, "Maybe my spouse and I don't have the same views or opinions but that's OK. We are two different people. I can agree to disagree and still be happy."

If there is an issue in Evans and Eason's relationship right now, it wouldn't be the first time that they're facing this kind of situation. In October 2019, Evans took to Instagram to share that she "filed papers" to end her marriage, telling fans that she wanted "to make changes" in her personal life. "With time away from Teen Mom, I've started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I'm starting that now," she wrote at the time. "The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that's what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I've filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you'll hear from us again soon." Evans and Eason may have reunited since then, but it appears as though their relationship could be on the rocks again.