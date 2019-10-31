‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Jenelle Evans and David Eason Split After 2 Years Together

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her husband of two years, David Eason, are calling it quits. Evans, 27, wrote on Instagram that she “filed papers” to end her marriage to the controversial figure. Evans, who shares 2-year-old daughter Ensley with Eason, said that she knows she “[needs] to make changes.”

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its (sic) been my life,” Evans, 27, began. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy.”

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she continued. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Evans disabled comments on the Instagram post, which has become a common theme on her posts in recent weeks.

The split comes six months after Eason, 30, shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, after it snapped at their daughter. He admitted to killing the animal in an Instagram post that featured a video of the toddler in May.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face. Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission,” he wrote at the time. “Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

“You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively,” he added. “The only person that can judge weather (sic) or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Immediately following the situation, led to a judge temporarily removing Ensley, Evans’ son Kaiser and Eason’s daughter Maryssa from their care, Evans told Us Weekly that she was considering divorcing Eason.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” she said in May. “At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids. [Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.”

About a week after the dog-killing incident, MTV announced that it had terminated its relationship with Eason and did not have any plans to “cover her story” in Season 9, which debuted this fall. In September, Eason said she was “not fired” by the reality show.

“My relationship with MTV right now — we just left it on a civil note. And, you know, apparently I’m still in an open contract, I hear,” she told the PEOPLE Now. “I hear that, you know, I’m not fired. So, I mean, I’m confused, because I only talk to one of my old producers, but no one else will speak to me, so I don’t know. Things have been very hush-hush.”

As for if she would return to the show if asked, Evans answered, “Maybe.”

The network ended its relationship with Eason over a year ago, in February 2018 after he tweeted homophobic and transphobic slurs.

Evans and Eason tied the knot in a North Carolina wedding in September 2017 after Eason popped the question in February 2017, just a few weeks after the couple welcomed their daughter Ensley.