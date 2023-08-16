'Teen Mom': Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Found Safe After Running Away

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans' son Jace has reportedly been found safe the same day he was reported as a runaway in North Carolina. Evans' manager August Keen confirmed that Jace, 14, "has been found and is safely at home with Jenelle and his family, thank you to the Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Department and to everyone else for their concerns."

The Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Department in North Carolina put out an alert for a runaway juvenile on Tuesday. Officers said Jace was last seen leaving school around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday wearing a gray sweatshirt emblazoned with "Classical Charter Schools of America." Police asked anyone with information to call 911. Although it was initially unclear why Jace would run away, Evans gave an update Tuesday afternoon alleging that he may have run away because she took his cell phone away from him.

"As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I'm sure the majority of us all once did as kids too," Evans, 31, told TMZ just before Jace was reported safe. "Jace, got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that's when he decided to run off, Jace is a good kid and we're not dealing with anything that most families don't deal with while raising children, this has absolutely nothing to do with my situation with David, we do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids. This is a teenage boy being a teenager mad that we decided to take his phone away."

Evans was recently awarded full custody of Jace from her mother, Barbara Evans, who took custody of him when he was much younger. The new custody arrangement became official on March 16, about 13 years after Jenelle signed over custody of Jace to Barbara in 2010. She gave birth to him in 2009 with her ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis. Jenelle also shares a son, Kaiser, with her ex, Nathan Griffith, and a daughter, Ansley, with her husband David Eason.

Eason slammed Teen Mom fans amid the search for Jace on Tuesday for making him a target of criticism in light of Jace's absence. In an Instagram video of him walking through the woods, he told fans not to assume anything about the situation and assured them that he was "running through the f-ing woods for two and a half hours trying to find him." He said, "Don't come on here trying to tell me what the f- you think is going on. Please. I do all the f-ing work around here. I take care of everything around here. And if you think I don't, just because of what somebody might tell you when they're mad, you're f-ing wrong."