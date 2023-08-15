'Teen Mom' Star Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Reported Missing

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans' son Jace is reportedly missing. According to TMZ, police are currently searching for the 14-year-old, who is believed to be a runaway. The outlet states that the Brunswick County Sheriff's Department put out an alert after Jace was last seen leaving school around 2:45 PM local time, on Tuesday.

He was wearing a gray sweatshirt with "Classical Charter Schools of America" printed on it. However, police officers have stated that Jace might also be wearing a navy shirt if he's no longer wearing his sweatshirt. Anyone who might have info on Jace's whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.

Evans was awarded custody of Jace back in March. He mother Barbara had been given custody when Jace was young. Barbara spoke with TMZ about Jace's disappearance, telling the outlet that she spoke briefly with her daughter on Tuesday.

This story is developing...