'Teen Mom' Alum Jenelle Evans' Ex Pleads With Her to Let Him See Son

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans' ex-boyfriend, Andrew Lewis, wants visitation rights to their son, Jace. The former pair's relationship and Jace's birth was chronicled in a 2009 episode of the Teen Mom prequel, 16 & Pregnant. Both struggled to come to terms with the realities of teen parenthood and trying to make a contentious relationship work. They ultimately split. Evans' journey was later followed on Teen Mom 2, with her signing over custody of Jace to her mother, Barbra. For years, the two battled over Jace's care. Now, Lewis wants back in.

"Jenelle, Barbara, whoever is listening right now…just let Jace see me," he said during a video interview with The Sun. "Let me see Jace. My cousin, my nephew, my niece, my sister. You know. Just let me see Jace," His mother, Diana Lewis, also was in the interview and noted that she "[wants] to be a part of [Jace's] life…But they don't want us to, and I don't understand that," she added. "There's problems, yeah, I'm sure. Jenelle's had hers, Andrew's had his. But, life goes on. Get over it. Grow up." They then had harsh words for Evans.

"Let me talk to him. Give me something. … This is no more MTV bulls–t, this is reality. Stop living on cloud nine and fall the f–k down to reality, ok?" Andrew said. "That's where I've been. You have not. I'm not trying to be rude to you, I just want to let you know. Please, let me see Jace. That's all. That's all I ever wanted."

Evans recently regained custody of Jace. She said in a statement to Us Weekly of the change, "My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter," InTouch reports. "Also, my mother agrees it's time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father. She also thinks it's important for Jace to be around a father figure to learn 'boy things' and have 'men talk.'"

Evans is also a mother of two other children, a son Kaiser with ex-Nathan Griffith, and a daughter Ensley with her current husband David Eason. She previously claimed that Andrew legally gave up his rights, but that he kept in contact via phone as he was reportedly away working as a model.