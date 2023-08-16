Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Ripped 'Teen Mom' Fans Amidst Search for Stepson Jace

David Eason, husband of Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans, lashes out at fans of the show amidst a furious search for his stepson.It was a frightening situation for Eason and Evans, as police were on the lookout for Evans' 14-year-old son, Jace, who had been reported as a runaway. Later today, the teen was reportedly found safe and sound, according to TMZ. Still, it was understandable that Jace's mother and stepfather would be distraught, and Eason's emotions appeared to boil over in an expletive-laden video posted on Instagram today. In the clip, Eason goes on a tirade against social media commenters and trolls for making him a target of criticism in light of Jace's absence.

"So y'all really think you know what you're talking about," Eason says to the camera. "You want to come on here assuming all kinds of sh— about Jace. That's what you're going to do. Cause I've been out here running through the f— woods for two and a half hours trying to find him. Yeah. I've been sitting down in the air conditioner and trying to cool off. Cause I almost had a f— heat stroke trying to find this kid," he continues. "You know what they told me? Go home. We have drones, we have helicopters, we have dogs, we have ATVs, dirt bikes. We're going to find him. They told me to go home and make sure he doesn't walk in the door. You know, like he doesn't hitchhike home or something."

"Then all you stupid f— want to come on my post where I'm singing a song a couple of days ago and tell me I need to stop playing on social media. Yeah, how about f— you motherf—. I'm the first one that ran after his ass to try to find him. I was the first one. Well, actually the principal was. Like, don't come on here trying to tell me what the f— you think is going on," he added. "Please. I do all the f— work around here. I take care of everything around here. And if you think I don't, just because of what somebody might tell you when they're mad, you're f— wrong."

TMZ reports that it's unclear what caused Jace to run away, but Jenelle's mom, Barbara, reportedly said she spoke with him Monday night and said he seemed fine. The outlet also reported that Barbara had contacted Jenelle earlier Tuesday to get an update on how she was doing since Jenelle has publicly feuded with Eason recently. However, Jenelle allegedly told Barbara she did not want to speak with her and that she should leave her alone. At the end of his Instagram rant, Eason had some harsh words about Barbara in particular. "And if you think you can just assume some s— because of an article that you've seen because Barbara goes on the internet saying something, she don't even know what she's talking about. She don't even know what the f— she's talking about. You can't f— take Barbara's word for it. She's selling articles for money. You gotta pay for your retirement somehow."

In March, Jenelle obtained full custody of Jace from her mother. Barbara had taken custody of Jace when he was much younger, and due to personal and legal reasons, Jenelle couldn't care for him alone. For her part, Jenelle issued a statement to TMZ earlier today clarifying that the situation with Jace had nothing to do with any issues pertaining to Eason. "As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I'm sure the majority of us all once did as kids too. Jace, got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away, and that's when he decided to run off, Jace is a good kid and we're not dealing with anything that most families don't deal with while raising children, this has absolutely nothing to do with my situation with David, we do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids. This is a teenage boy being a teenager mad that we decided to take his phone away."