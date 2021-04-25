'Teen Mom': Jenelle Evans' Husband Mocks Amber Portwood's Machete Incident

✖

David Eason, the husband of former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, has not been on the MTV series since 2018, but it appears he is still keeping up to date with the controversies involving Evans' former co-stars. In a recent Instagram account, Eason made a joke about Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood's 2019 domestic violence arrest, when she allegedly brandished a machete during an altercation with her then-boyfriend Andrew Glennon. While Portwood did reach a plea deal with prosecutors in the case, she denied using a machete during the incident.

Last week, Eason went live on TikTok, where he showed fans a long blade he was making, reports The Ashley's Reality Round-up. Although the video was pulled from TikTok, Instagram users published it. "Right now, it’s only this long," Eason said as he held up the blade. "That’s about as long as Amber’s machete when she went after her baby daddy. You need it a little longer than that." The 33-year-old went on to say that "you need like an Uncle Dave sword... I might have to find somebody and engrave my name on it."

Portwood was arrested in July 2019 after an argument with Glennon allegedly turned violent while he held their son James, who was only a year old at the time. According to documents, Portwood allegedly used a machete during the incident. She was originally charged with two counts of domestic battery and one count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. In October 2019, she agreed to a plea deal and was on probation for one year.

Before reaching the plea deal though, Portwood denied using a machete during the incident in an interview with Dr. Drew Pinsky that aired during the Teen Mom OG reunion in September 2019. "I literally opted out of a drug court a long time ago to put myself in prison to help myself," Portwood told Pinsky. "Why would I jeopardize... you haven't heard s— from me since then, haven't gotten in trouble one time. But all of a sudden I'm running after him with a machete? You're insane." Portwood previously spent time in prison for a 2010 altercation with ex Gary Shirley, with whom she shares daughter, Leah.

Eason has his own long list of controversies. He was fired from Teen Mom 2 back in February 2018 for a homophobic rant on Twitter. In 2019, he shot and killed the dog he shared with Evans. The couple temporarily lost custody of their children and MTV cut ties with Evans in May 2019. Eason has also been arrested, most recently in June 2020. Last week, social media users criticized Eason for mocking Asian people during a TikTok video.

Evans recently joined a podcast, Girl S—t, but was fired after the other people involved in the project learned about her past. Evans later blamed the firing on "cancel culture," but those involved in the project stood by firing her. "I told the owner I would not be involved in a project that is working with someone with these allegations. It's everything I'm against," 90 Day Fiancé's Deavan Clegg, who co-hosted the podcast, told The Sun. "As far as I know, she's been fired."