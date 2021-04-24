'Teen Mom': Jenelle Evans' Husband Takes Heat for Mocking Asian People on TikTok

✖

Fans on TikTok are once again calling out Teen Mom 2 alum David Eason after the former MTV star posted a racist video on TikTok. Jenelle Evans' husband posted a video on TikTok making a bacon hot dog with kimchi, using chopsticks as utensils, and feigning an exaggerated Asian accent explaining his process of making a "Korean hot dog." He captioned the post "the perfect meal for your stamina and performance."

Fans were disgusted, quickly pointing out his racist behavior. "What an ignorant tool. Ugh," wrote one follower, while another called the video "distasteful." "Known racist David Eason mocking Asians on TikTok. #StopAsianHate. Please report this video," one fan wrote in the comments. "David Eason continuing his Asian hate and blatant racism," wrote another.

This is hardly the first time that the Confederate flag enthusiast has expressed racist views. Following the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin case, Eason took to Instagram and said "You mean all those riots were for nothing? But George Floyd died of an overdose according to the autopsy…" Additionally, after the death of George Floyd when people were posting black squares on Instagram as a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, Eason posted a white square and claimed that he faced discrimination based on his skin color.

Eason also shared his controversial views regarding Black History Month, writing "Doesn't it going both ways? Aren't white people beautiful? What if TikTok was owned by a black man, I've never seen a black person canceled for their beliefs in my lifetime..... #cancelculture #OneRaceHumanRace."

Eason also defended the use of the n-word on Facebook and regularly posts photos of himself with the Confederate flag. "What's the problem? They call themselves n---- all day every day," Eason wrote. "Even lifting up the word like it's elegant in their songs. Not that I think it's right but life is a two-way street. Why do black people get away with calling white people crackers, snowflakes, Nazis, supremacists, etc." Considering the fact that Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 after a slew of homophobic tweets, it seems like MTV has once again been proven right about cutting ties.