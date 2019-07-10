‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Reportedly ‘Wielded Machete’ at Boyfriend Andrew Glennon

Amber Portwood is now accused of wielding a machete at her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, in addition to domestic battery. Portwood was arrested on Friday for allegedly striking Glennon while he was holding their 1-year-old son James. Now, according to a report by TMZ, things were even worse.

Portwood and Glennon had some kind of fight on the day after the Independence Day, ending in violence. According to court documents, it escalated to the point where Portwood grabbed a massive knife, and swung the bladed side at Glennon, missing. The report does not specify whether Glennon was holding James at the time.



The court documents note that Portwood did not reach Glennon with the machete, but she did later hit him hard with a shoe. That was when he was holding James, explaining the reports that their son’s safety was in danger.

Portwood was arrested on three felony charges: domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

In addition, a judge gave Glennon a restraining order against Portwood, which extends to their son as well. Portwood is now forbidden to get near Glennon or James, at least until her criminal case is resolved.

Glennon contacted police via text message on Friday during Portwood’s assault. In a recording of the call between a 9-1-1 operator and police, they noted that he was afraid for both his safety and the safety of James. Arriving on the scene, police found Glennon with marks on his neck. He told them this was not the first time Portwood had been violent with him.

Police contacted Child Protective Services to help deal with the matter. In the meantime, Glennon has filed for an emergency hearing, asking for sole custody of James as soon as possible.

This is not Portwood’s first brush with domestic violence, as long-time Teen Mom fans may know. The reality star was arrested in 2010 for assaulting her ex, Gary Shirley. CPS intervened with her daughter Leah at the time as well, and when police searched her apartment, they found large amounts of crack cocaine and marijuana.

Portwood has had other issues with anger over the years, but she seemed to be slowly getting better. Fans have watched Portwood dedicate herself to getting clean, and finally address her mental health issues. Portwood was formally diagnosed with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder, and has now gotten treatment to suit her needs.

Check back for updates on Portwood’s criminal trial.