CPS Drops Investigation Into 'Teen Mom 2' Couple Jenelle Evans and David Eason

Teen Mom 2 couple Jenelle Evans and David Eason are no longer under investigation by Child Protective Services. The Sun reports that CPS has dropped the case against Evans and Eason, regarding Evans' teenage son, Jace. However, Eason does still face separate abuse charges for an alleged "assault" on his 14-year-old stepson.

When it comes to Jace's care, an insider stated, "Jenelle will now have custody of Jace again." It's unclear how this may be handled, as there is a no-contact order in place for Eason with Jace. Per The Sun, in late December, CPS sent Jace to stay with David's sister April McKeithan, as he waited for availability in a mental health facility. However, nothing became available and he ended up with his stepdad's family for several weeks until an undefined incident recently occurred that led to him being moved.

On Oct. 26, 2023, Eason was charged with misdemeanor child abuse after Jace — Eason's son with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis — attempted to run away from home for a third time. Reportedly, Jace told his grandmother, Barbara Evans, that he ran away because Eason allegedly assaulted him. Evans and Eason were later placed under investigation by Child Protection Services.

Eason appeared in Columbus Superior Court on Wednesday, Jan. 10, and was indicted on child abuse charges for the alleged September 2023 attack on his stepson, according to a court spokesperson. "They found enough evidence to take his case out of district court, where misdemeanors are held, and bring it to superior," the spokesperson said.