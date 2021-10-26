‘Teen Mom’: Jenelle Evans Defends Mackenzie McKee Amid Co-Star Drama

Over the past few days, the stars of Teen Mom OG have been engaged in a great deal of social media drama. While the situation concerns Mackenzie McKee and Cheyenne Floyd, Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans has entered the fray to defend McKee. On Twitter, Evans urged everyone to “leave Mackenzie McKee alone” amid the drama.

The whole issue began after Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout posted a video of herself, Floyd, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood filming some promotional material for the show. Fans soon questioned why McKee wasn’t included in the photoshoot, and she later claimed that she did hers “solo” because Floyd “hates” her. Shortly thereafter, both Bookout and Floyd addressed the situation.

After Bookout defended her decision to post the video and clarified that she did not make the decision to not have her co-star included, McKee reflected on her past drama with Floyd. The pair’s issues stemmed from McKee’s comment about Vice President Kamala Harris, whom she referred to as a “colored” woman. After making this statement, McKee sought out to chat with Floyd, the only Black mom on Teen Mom OG. While McKee claimed that they had a good conversation, Floyd had a different recollection of the events.

Floyd said that McKee’s account was “beyond delusional” and claimed that she had to give her co-star a “history lesson” about segregation and the term “colored.” She also claimed that McKee made several “uneducated” and “ignorant” statements about the situation during the reunion that were edited out. McKee subsequently defended herself and said that she “was not putting my foot in my mouth” during their chat. She later deleted both her Twitter and Instagram accounts (they appear to have since been re-activated).

Now, on Tuesday, Evans had something to say about the ordeal. On Twitter, she wrote that people have been asking her to weigh in on the situation. Despite the fact that they have each other blocked, Evans urged someone to “tell her I said stay strong and don’t be upset. You’re the bigger person in this situation.” In a follow-up tweet, the Teen Mom 2 alum told people to “leave Mackenzie alone.” She seemingly addressed the Teen Mom OG cast by saying, “Way to make someone feel left out… per usual.” The former reality star added, “If you want to start pointing fingers for flaws.. I have a whole list.”

According to The Sun, Evans went on to share what she believes to be the “difference” between McKee and her co-stars’ old drama. She wrote, “Also the difference in this situation is that McKenzie stood up, owned up to, and acknowledged her mistake and apologized… but did this other chick even acknowledge her old tweets?” Evans added, “Not that I can recall.” The Teen Mom 2 alum was referencing past tweets made by Floyd, who reportedly penned “racist” tweets about “white people.” Neither McKee nor the rest of the Teen Mom OG cast has responded to Evans’ tweets just yet.