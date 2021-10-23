‘Teen Mom OG’: Reunion Drama Between Co-Stars Sparks Social Media Clash

There’s a whole lot of drama brewing between the women on Teen Mom OG. On Friday, Mackenzie McKee, Maci Bookout, and Cheyenne Floyd all found themselves involved in drama stemming from the recent reunion. The whole matter appeared to begin after Bookout posted a video of herself and her Teen Mom OG castmates, sans McKee, filming a promo for the show. When McKee responded to a fan to claim that she wasn’t asked to be involved in the shoot because of Floyd’s alleged hatred of her, things really took a turn.

The cast of Teen Mom OG gathered in Los Angeles this past week to film the reunion for the current season. While in town, the cast filmed some promotional material, as evidenced by a video that Bookout posted on Friday. Although, fans were quick to notice that McKee wasn’t in the video alongside Bookout, Floyd, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood. As for the reason why she wasn’t included, McKee claimed that she filmed her part solo and alleged that it was because Floyd “hates” her.

It wasn’t long before Bookout and Floyd both took to social media to address McKee’s allegation. Soon enough, the matter descended into a discussion about Floyd and McKee’s apparent bad blood and led to one of the Teen Mom stars deleting their social media accounts altogether. Read on to find out what the whole situation is all about.

What Sparked the Drama

The situation began after Bookout posted a short clip on Instagram in which she, Portwood, Lowell, and Floyd could be seen having fun while shooting promotional material for Teen Mom. The comments section was soon flooded with those wondering why McKee was absent from the shoot.

Mackenzie Comments

McKee soon weighed in when a fan commented on Bookout’s post to ask where she was. She wrote, “Chey hates me so I did it solo. They are editing me in.”

Maci Responds

Bookout posted a screenshot of McKee’s comment to her Instagram account and defended herself. She wrote that McKee is “far too worried about how you’re portrayed to people than you are on how you treat people.” Bookout also noted that she would “continue this conversation” with McKee privately and asked her not to delete any further comments. As the Teen Mom Tea account shared, Floyd liked Bookout’s post, which has since been deleted.

A Video Statement From Mackenzie

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVW43geMB7a/

Shortly after Bookout posted her statement, McKee published a video in which she addressed the situation. She began by saying that she was unsure how it got to this point. The reality star then reflected on her relationship with Floyd. In January 2021, McKee referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as a “colored” woman. Amid that controversy, McKee sought out to chat with Floyd, the only Black mom on the Teen Mom OG cast.

McKee said on Friday that when she and Floyd did speak, she apologized for her past comment. She also said that she told Floyd “I love you” several times and claimed that her co-star laughed at her in response. McKee said that she apologized to Floyd again shortly before the reunion and claimed that her fellow Teen Mom star, in turn, unfollowed her on Twitter.

Cheyenne Weighs In

https://www.instagram.com/p/CVXk8n6LcYD/

Floyd later weighed in on the whole drama on her Instagram Story. She first wrote that she is “not a MTV producer” and that she has no say in what material is filmed with the cast. In reference to McKee’s account of their video chat, Floyd said that it was a “beyond delusional” version of what apparently happened. During their conversation, Floyd said that she taught her co-star a “history lesson” regarding segregation and the background of the term “colored.” The Challenge alum claimed that McKee said that her husband, Josh McKee, thought that Floyd was going to be “one of the angry Black women” and that they were “surprised” she agreed to chat.

Floyd also said that she agreed to be on the call when McKee spoke with the Color of Change organization. She said that she did not laugh at McKee when she told her “I love you.” Instead, she explained that “I love you” isn’t a phrase that she would “throw around.” In addition to addressing their conversation, Floyd also claimed that McKee made several “uneducated” and “ignorant” statements about the situation during the previous but that they were edited out.

Mackenzie’s Clarification

Once again, McKee addressed the situation on Instagram. She wrote that she would like to have a private conversation with Floyd, but that her co-star “refuses” to chat with her. The reality star said that her husband never referred to Floyd as an “angry Black woman.” McKee also said that she “was not putting my foot in my mouth” during their conversation and said that she thought they had a “good” discussion. Finally, she acknowledged that it was MTV that decided to not include her in the photoshoot that originally set the whole matter off.

Aftermath

While McKee did issue these statements on social media, you would be hard-pressed to find them now. She reportedly deleted both her Instagram and Twitter accounts in light of this dramatic situation.