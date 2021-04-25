'Teen Mom' Star's Controversial Remark About Kamala Harris Will Be Aired

✖

Teen Mom OG will reportedly feature a discussion about Mackenzie McKee's controversial remark about Vice President Kamala Harris, according to Monsters and Critics. The publication reported that McKee issued an apology to her fans ahead of Teen Mom OG's final episode on Tuesday, which will be the second part of the Season 9 reunion. She claimed that she wanted to address the matter sooner but MTV cautioned her not to.

McKee originally issued her comment about Harris back in January around the time that she was inaugurated as the first woman and first woman of color to the vice presidency. At the time, she wrote on Facebook about Harris making history, "Sorry, no. There are a lot of amazing women in the world for my daughters to look up to and see as role models. Kamala Harris is not one of them." She later wrote, "It blows my mind that out of all the amazing colored women in the world, that is the one who is making history." More recently, the MTV star reportedly took to Instagram Live (her video has since been deleted) to claim that the network wanted her to apologize in a specific way about her statement. She claimed that MTV coached her on how she should apologize and that the network had her speak with various Black Lives Matter organizations in order to have a better understanding of the situation. Even though she filmed multiple apologies for her past comment, she claimed that MTV did not see any of them as "sufficient."

I’m sorry for how I am about to be portrayed on this Tuesday’s episode. It does fit the agenda but it does not fit my heart and who I am. For 3 weeks I was bullied into not being able to say a true apology from my heart on my platform (which was the right thing to do) — Mackenzie Douthit (@DouthitKenzie) April 24, 2021

Because they wanted to control how it was portrayed. I should have not cared about my spot on the show and cared about doing what was truly right and that was to come on here and talk about who wrong and ignorant I was with a word mix up. Words hurt, and I’m sorry and growing — Mackenzie Douthit (@DouthitKenzie) April 24, 2021

Elsewhere in the video, McKee reportedly said that MTV promised that they would keep the screenshot of her comment off of the show. But, she said that it will be featured on the second part of the reunion special. Apparently, her comment even led to tension between herself and her co-star Cheyenne Floyd. She said that MTV urged her not to contact Floyd directly to apologize, but she did so anyway. The reality star claimed that the two had a positive conversation, but after Floyd allegedly spoke with MTV, she changed her view about the matter. Floyd allegedly responded to McKee, "I have no sympathy for you. Welcome to Day 1 of being uncomfortable because of the color of your skin.”

The Teen Mom OG star later took to Twitter on Saturday in order to open up even further about the situation. She began her Twitter thread by writing that she wanted to get ahead of the controversy before her comment airs on Tuesday. McKee alleged that MTV wanted to control the narrative about the situation and that she should have issued her apology regardless of how the network felt. She went on to write, "I do not stand for racism and Never have. I’ve learned so much and every one of us need to open our eyes. I’m truly sorry for what I once said. I love you all and if my mom was here, she would have 100% wanted me to take accountability and do what’s right."

McKee ended her thread by issuing a statement to "white people," as she wanted to stress that white privilege is a real thing. She continued, "Please stop saying “we are not privileged” because maybe some of us grew up with a hard life we ARE privileged Because we don’t struggle because the color of our skin. We all have to come together to agree on that. It’s facts." Neither Floyd nor MTV have publicly responded to McKee's claims. However, fans will hear even more about this controversy on Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom OG. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.