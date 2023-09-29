'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans' 14-Year-Old Son Jace Is Missing Again

Jenelle Evans' 14-year-old son Jace has reportedly gone missing once again after the teenager allegedly snuck out of a window and into the night, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources reported that police were called to the Teen Mom 2 alum's North Carolina house around 8 p.m. in response to the missing child and were told that Jace had snuck out through a window and did not have a cell phone with him. The most recent update has Jace still missing 16 hours later, and police have reportedly added him to a nationwide database for missing persons.

Evans was awarded custody of her oldest son, whom she welcomed in 2009 with ex Andrew Lewis, back in March. Jace had previously been in the care of the MTV alum's mother, Barbara Evans, for more than a decade. Thursday's incident marks at least the third time in two months that there were concerns about Jace's whereabouts. On Aug. 14, the teenager was reported missing after he reportedly fled from school. He was returned home several hours later.

"As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I'm sure the majority of us all once did as kids too," Evans said at the time in a statement. "Jace got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that's when he decided to run off." The former 16 and Pregnant alum said her son is a "good kid" who is behaving just like any other teen. "We're not dealing with anything that most families don't deal with while raising children," Evans continued. "This has absolutely nothing to do with my situation with [husband] David [Eason], we do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids. This is a teenage boy being a teenager mad that we decided to take his phone away."

Two weeks later, Jace was reported missing again on Aug. 28 and found several hours later at a nearby gas station after his mother called police. Evans' manager, August Keen, said in a statement at the time that Jace was doing "fine" as was the rest of the family. "Nothing to be alarmed about," the statement continued. "Jace is a teenager finding his independence, wanting a bit more freedom, and Jenelle is a momma bear."