Jenelle Evans: Police Called After 'Teen Mom' Star's Son Goes Missing Again

Jenelle Evans' son Jace has been found by the police after going missing once again Monday. The Teen Mom 2 alum's 14-year-old son was located near his North Carolina home just hours after he was reported missing for the second time this month, TMZ reported Tuesday.

"Jace was out roaming the property like he usually does," Evans' manager, August Keen, claimed to E! News in a statement Tuesday. "He went off to the gas station, without telling Jenelle." When the former MTV personality didn't hear from her son for a couple of hours, she reportedly called the police, who found Jace at a gas station 10 minutes away from the family's property, according to Keen.

"The family is fine," the manager insisted. "Nothing to be alarmed about. Jace is a teenager finding his independence, wanting a bit more freedom, and Jenelle is a momma bear." This is not the first time in August that Jace's whereabouts have warranted a call to the police. On Aug. 15, Evans' son was reported missing after running away from school and was located hours later by police.

"As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I'm sure the majority of us all once did as kids too," Evans told TMZ at the time. "Jace, got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away and that's when he decided to run off, Jace is a good kid and we're not dealing with anything that most families don't deal with while raising children."

As Jace's brief disappearance came amid a time of online feuding between Evans and her husband, David Eason, the former Teen Mom star added, "This has absolutely nothing to do with my situation with David, we do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids. This is a teenage boy being a teenager mad that we decided to take his phone away."

Evans recently gained full custody of Jace in March after coming to a custody agreement with her mom, Barbara Evans, who previously cared for the teenager for more than a decade of his life. The reality personality, who is also mom to son Kaiser, 8, and daughter Ensley, 6, said at the time that the two had "decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter."