'Teen Mom': Farrah Abraham Stirs Controversy After Daughter Sophia Gets Six Face Piercings

This may not come as a huge surprise, but Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham is stirring controversy. As InTouch Weekly noted, Abraham has come under fire after her 14-year-old daughter Sophia got six new face piercings. But, the former Ex on the Beach star defended her decision by saying that she supports what her daughter "wants to become."

For Sophia's 14th birthday, Abraham took her to get six new piercings. The reality star chronicled their piercing journey on TikTok. As seen in Abraham's TikTok video, Sophia got snakebite and earlobe piercings. Even though this has sparked some criticism of Abraham's parenting decisions, others praised her for letting her daughter express herself. One individual commented on the video, "I do love that she's given the freedom to be authentically herself, free from judgement and conforming [sic]." In response, Abraham commented with several "100" emojis and added, "With love [heart emoji]."

While some praised Abraham for being supportive of Sophia's choices, others couldn't believe that she would let her daughter get all of these piercings. A TikTok user commented, "she is a flipping kid. Farrah is letting her go down her path. horrible influence as a mother." While speaking with InTouch Weekly, Abraham responded to the backlash and affirmed that she wants to be supportive of Sophia's choices.

"I won't be shaming my daughter, I LOVE and support Sophia 100 percent on who and what she wants to become," she said. "The mom shamers should recognize what some kids will grow out of and what they [will not]. That's part of a teen journey as I don't have my belly button piercing anymore." Abraham went on to say that she loves "having a teenager," adding, "I have all the compassion for her as I wish I had as a teen."

This isn't the first time that Abraham has allowed Sophia to get pierced. On her 13th birthday, the Teen Mom alum supported her daughter as she got her septum pierced. At the time, she dealt with a ton of criticism for the parenting decision. But, just as she did recently, she defended herself by saying, "I would rather it be by a professional, sanitized and clean, than my teen going, sneaking off and doing it herself and getting an infection."