‘Teen Mom’: Catelynn Lowell Shares Meaning Behind Newborn Daughter’s Name

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra welcomed their youngest daughter, Rya Rose, in late August. Since then, the couple has been sharing many adorable details about the newest addition to their family. Most recently, Lowell opened up to PEOPLE about how they chose their newborn daughter’s name. According to the MTV personality, they got a little help from Disney.

While speaking with the publication, Lowell explained that she and her husband decided on the name after watching one of the newest Disney films with their kids. The Teen Mom star also shares two older daughters, 6-year-old Nova and 2-year-old Vaeda, with Baltierra as well as 12-year-old daughter Carly, whom they placed up for adoption when they were teenagers. She told the outlet that she had been watching Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon with her family when she and her husband thought to name their daughter after the main character. The reality star even noted that they already have a “whole movie theme” going with the names that they chose for both Nova and Vaeda.

“Novalee, her name came from a movie. And Vaeda’s name is from a movie as well, My Girl. And then one time we were watching the new Disney movie with our girls, Raya and the Last Dragon, and I was telling Tyler, ‘Wow, isn’t that a really pretty name? Like Raya is a super pretty name,’” she explained. “So with the whole movie theme that we kind of have going on, we were like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ like we really ended up falling in love with the name Raya.”

As for Rya’s middle name, Rose, Lowell and Baltierra got some help from Nova in choosing the moniker. The Teen Mom OG star said, “She got to give her sister her middle name, which she was all excited about. And then we were just like, ‘Cool. Rya Rose, it’s really pretty.’” While Lowell gave birth to their newborn daughter in late August, it wasn’t until a few days later that they revealed their little one’s name. The couple shared the news with Celebuzz, telling the publication, “We are proud to announce our fourth and final little princess Rya Rose Baltierra! Mom, baby, and dad are doing well and Rya is adored by all that meets her. Novalee and Vaeda are over the moon! We are blessed beyond belief.”