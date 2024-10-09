‘Teen Mom’ Star Gary Shirley Is on Cruise as Hurricane Milton Nears: ‘May the Lord Watch Over Everyone’

As Florida braces for the potentially “catastrophic” Hurricane Milton to make landfall, Teen Mom OG star Gary Shirley is sending his prayers to those who will be affected. In an overnight update, Shirley, Amber Portwood’s ex, revealed that the approaching storm is hitting close to home, as he is currently on a cruise, with the Category 4 storm barreling towards the port.

“Well we may or may not be cruising the Ocean while there’s a hurricane headed towards our port,” Shirley captioned a gallery of two images, one showing the port in question. “This will be extremely interesting to see if we have our car once we arrive back to Port Canaveral (we drove to save $).”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shirley went on to clarify that “there was no hurricane that we knew of before we boarded.” He also offered some kind words for those in the path of the storm, writing, “everyone is in my prayers… I know this has & will affect too many people, May the lord watch over everyone.” He clarified in the comments that “we’re safe on the ship. (Well I think) it’s hoping we can get to our vehicle and get home. But honestly, There’s people with way bigger problems I’m more concerned for.” He has not shared any further updates at this time.

After forming in the Gulf of Mexico, Milton accelerated from a tropical storm to one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the Gulf of Mexico, reaching sustained winds of 180 mph and gusts over 200 mph. By Monday morning, Milton reached Category 5 classification, but was downgraded to a Category 4 storm after slamming Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. Milton currently remains a strong Category 4 storm, bordering Category 5, the National Hurricane Center said, per CBS News. The storm has sustained wind speeds of 155 miles per hour, just 1 mph shy of the marker for Category 5.

Milton is expected to make landfall over or near Sarasota, Florida at around 2 a.m. ET as a low-end Category 4 hurricane with winds in the 130-156 mph range, according to CBS News meteorologist Nikki Nolan. It will then make its way across Florida and exit into the Atlantic Ocean.

The storm is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and heavy rain. The Tampa Bay region is forecasted to be especially hard hit, with the storm surge expected to reach 10 to 15 feet above ground level. The heavy rainfall, which could reach up to 18 inches in some areas, could cause “considerable flash, urban and areal flooding, along with moderate to major river flooding” in parts of the Florida peninsula.

The hurricane is expected to be so strong and devastating that, according to the US Geological Survey, per the New York Post, Milton’s waves and surge” could cause “erosion and overwash” to 100% of Florida’s beaches. The agency warned that “this is the most severe level of coastal change.”