Farrah Abraham Says Goodbye to ‘Teen Mom’ in Noticeably Long Post

Teen Mom OG personality Farrah Abraham is saying goodbye to the show she has been a staple on since 2009.

After breaking the news to fans in October that she had been let go from Teen Mom due to her involvement in the adult entertainment business, the 26-year-old mother of one has officially hung up her title as one of the most controversial, albeit the most talked about, moms on the popular MTV show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Dr. Drew during the Teen Mom OG Reunion: Part 2, which is set to air Monday, April 23, Abraham parted ways with the show in a lengthy and very Farrah-like post.

“It’s been a great 10 year era of Farrah for Teen Mom I always make the most out of life and I’m so blessed I got to be that fighter, the strong women, the honest single parent, showing motherhood can be glamorous, Joy, happiness, memories & no regrets,” she began.

“Life is a challenge but to be an advocate for a young innocent child, lead, guide, love, succeed and give it your all is amazing, a once in a life time surprise, I’m blessed I graduated high school early, graduated college with 2 degrees, started 3 companies, have an international brand from all the support, became a new York times best selling author, became a actress, became the best Farrah I can be & travel the globe with my daughter,” she continued.

However, as the lengthy caption went on, things became a bit shady.

“Life is beautiful & I’m thankful I was the (1) out of 10 teen moms statistically to over come the challenges and struggles of teen parenthood. I want to add the struggles of being a teen parent were only half the struggles I felt but the other struggles from production, going through loss of Sophia father, depression,being famous, my mother, jealous friends,being a leader, political immature sh–, the control & power trips from society really added more & I have to say I rose about all the evil and all the hate by focusing on myself, loving, growing and developing what’s next to better our world for future generations.”

Following her departure from the show, Abraham filed a lawsuit against Teen Mom OG and 16 & Pregnant executive producer Morgan J. Freeman, Viacom, and a number of production companies for $5 million for allegedly harassing her over her work in the adult film industry.

Abraham claimed she met Freeman at her home in Texas and was “harassed, humiliated and degraded” by the producer. She went on to say that she “feared for her life” based on Freeman’s threats. The 26-year-old mother then went on the claim the harassment was based on “gender stereotypes of how women should act and appear” and that they “unreasonably interfered” with her work and psychological well-being.