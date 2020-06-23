'Teen Mom' Dad Gary Shirley Reveals Daughter's 'Very Scary' Accident That Led to Stitches

Teen Mom OG stars Gary and Kristina Shirley had quite the start to their vacation when their 5-year-old daughter suffered a "very scary" accident at their airport. Gary took to Instagram to share a photo of the deep gash above Emiliee's eye before and after they had to make a trip to the hospital for stitches.

"Best start to a vacation," Gary wrote sarcastically. "Happened at the airport! Hit her head on a chair! She’s good to go now. But was very scary!" The MTV star's followers were quick to wish the little girl a quick recovery and her whole family a much-needed vacation. "Aww bless her. Hope she is feeling better soon and makes a quick recovery," one person wrote. "So scary when our kiddies hurt themselves." Another added, "Poor baby, that looks deep."

It's a much-needed vacation for the Shirley family, who has dealt with both Gary's mother and stepfather Jody contracting the coronavirus amid the pandemic. Last month, Gary revealed that after two weeks of being on a ventilator, doctors were able to wean him off. "He is only on 2 liters of oxygen thru a nose cannula and following simple commands," Gary shared on Instagram May 29, adding that there is still "a long road of recovery which will involve physical therapy."

Gary's mother was at increased risk of contracting COVID-19, as she worked through the pandemic at an assisted living facility. While she did eventually fall ill, she was able to recover without hospitalization. Throughout, Gary and his wife dropped off food and groceries for the pair in an attempt to do their part. "This has been extremely hard for all of us," he wrote on Instagram. "Our youngest daughter has an immunodeficiency disorder where she gets sick so easily so we have stayed home and took this quarantine very seriously."

As his mother and Jody have both recovered mostly from coronavirus, the Shirleys have been embarking on another quarantine project, with Gary documenting the construction of a large family garden on social media. The reality personality wrote alongside a photo of the freshly-tilled field, "4 hours of work today! Planted 50 plants man. I’m getting a good leg work out I’ll tell you that much. I got over 100 more to plant." Lamenting he was "fried" with sunburn from his work, Gary revealed he looked "absolutely silly" before thanking Kristina for her help watering the baby plants. "Thank you baby cakes," he wrote.