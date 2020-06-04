'Teen Mom' Star Gary Shirley Reveals Major Update on Stepdad's Coronavirus Battle

✖

Gary Shirley has good news when it comes to his stepfather's ongoing battle with coronavirus. The Teen Mom OG star, who shares 11-year-old daughter Leah with ex Amber Portwood, shared an update on Jody's prognosis after being hospitalized on May 13 with COVID-19.

Shirley wrote on Instagram alongside a photo with his stepdad that within the next few days after his admission, Jody's health "continued to decline quickly," with doctors attempting different "breathing machines," COVID-19 drug trials, plasma infusions and antibiotics until doctors had "exhausted all their options." On May 16, Shirley wrote Jody was struggling to breathe and fighting a 106-degree fever when the doctors suggested he be put on a ventilator and in a drug-induced coma. But he shared a bit of happier news last week.

"Today, after being on a ventilator for almost 2 weeks we are happy to announce Jody was weaned off the ventilator," Shirley wrote. "He is only on 2 liters of oxygen thru a nose cannula and following simple commands." Even with this promising progress, Jody has "a long road of recovery which will involve physical therapy." He concluded by thanking all his fans for their "continued prayers, support and love" for his entire family during this difficult time.

Shirley announced in May that his mother had been diagnosed with COVID-19, saying she was at higher risk of contracting the virus due to her work in an assisted living facility. Shirley wrote that he and his wife, Kristina Shirley, had been delivering food so that his mother could focus on recovery. "This has been extremely hard for all of us," he added. "Our youngest daughter has an immunodeficiency disorder where she gets sick so easily so we have stayed home and took this quarantine very seriously."

Knowing his mother had been exposed was "very worrisome," but Shirley said he and his wife had been doing their best to help her. "She has good days and of course bad days like today," he wrote at the time. "Her and Jody live together and I knew it would only be a matter of time before he would get it, and of course... I believe he has it now," he also shared at the time, revealing Jody had began to show symptoms, but had not been tested at the time. "All prayers are welcomed and much appreciated," he wrote.