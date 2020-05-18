'Teen Mom' Star Gary Shirley Reveals His Stepfather Has Been Rushed to the Hospital After Coronavirus Diagnosis

✖

Teen Mom OG dad Gary Shirley is asking for prayers for his family after his stepfather, Jody, was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. The reality personality, who shares 11-year-old daughter with Amber Portwood, previously revealed last week that his mother had contracted the coronavirus while working at an assisted living facility.

Sunday, Shirley broke the tough news about his stepfather on Instagram, sharing photos of Jody while revealing he was admitted to the ICU with additional complications. "Please continue to pray for my family. Jody (my stepdad) was rushed to the hospital a few days ago with very low levels of oxygen," he wrote. "He was admitted into the Intensive Care Unit and diagnosed with Covid-19 & Pneumonia."

"He is receiving plasma, a new clinical trial drug and on a breathing machine in hopes to fight this virus. As you can imagine this is very difficult on my family," Shirley continued. He then revealed a ray of hope in his mother's COVID-19 case, writing, "Update on my mom.... She is getting stronger everyday and on the mend."

Shirley had previously revealed his mother had contracted the virus on Mother's Day, saying the holiday was "a little hard" because she was "very sick" after being diagnosed the week prior. Explaining she had been put at a "higher risk" of contracting coronavirus because she was working in activities and housekeeping at an assisted living facility, Shirley said he and his wife, Kristina Shirley, have been stepping up to help her from a distance.

"My wife and I have been trying to help by dropping off food (curbside) so she could focus on getting rest," he wrote on social media at the time. "We haven't hugged her in about 3 months & we haven't had her over inside our home for about 3 months. This has been extremely hard for all of us. Our youngest daughter has an immunodeficiency disorder where she gets sick so easily so we have stayed home and took this quarantine very seriously."

Saying his mom had "good days" and "bad days," Shirley expressed his guilt at being "limited on what we can do to help." He also revealed at the time the family suspected Jody had contracted the virus due to being in close quarters with his wife, although at the time he had not been tested. "Her and Jody live together and I knew it would only be a matter of time before he would get it, and of course... I believe he has it now," he wrote at the time. "He has the symptoms, but hasn't had the test yet. So I will be dropping off breakfast in the morning on the porch and wishing her a Happy Mother's Day while praying for her. All prayers are welcomed and much appreciated."