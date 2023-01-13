'Teen Mom' Dad Arrested for Alleged Probation Violation

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star X'Zayveon Gambrell appeared in court on Jan. 6 after being arrested in December for violating his probation following his felony convictions in 2019 for possessing firearms (under 18), ammunition, and marijuana possession with intent to distribute. A warrant was issued for Gambrell in October after he was reported for a probation violation, Starcasm reported. Gambrell was arrested and booked on Dec. 6 and was granted bail on Dec. 15. In addition, court records indicate that Gambrell's probation was revoked due to the hearing. While it was initially unclear whether he would be heading back to prison, Gambrell posted on Instagram on Friday, Jan. 6, indicating that he is not in jail. In August 2018, Gambrell faced three felonies and three misdemeanors. However, he cut a deal that resulted in the three misdemeanor charges being dropped and the one felony charge being downgraded to a lesser felony charge.

On May 9, Gambrell was released from prison after serving more than three years of a five-year sentence. It's unclear what he did that violated his probation. According to Starcasm, Gambrell has consistently shared photos and videos with firearms on social media and appeared in a friend's video featuring numerous firearms. The message of the video begins: "WARNING. Any props used in this video that show resemblance to any illegal materials are merely props and should not be taken seriously. Don't try this at home." Gambrell may have been using prop guns since he recently posted videos and photos of himself with guns (including in public).

He posts a large percentage of photos and videos of himself and his friends armed with various firearms. While waving guns around, they stand, dance, lip sync rap music, relax on the steps while waving guns around, and drive together while waving guns. Their weapons are often tucked away in their waistbands when they aren't waving them around. In addition, he has shared multiple posts depicting large amounts of marijuana and suggesting he has a store. Moreover, last week rumors began circulating that Gambrell's ex and Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant mom Kiaya's Elliott's son Amour may be getting a younger sibling. Gambrell posted an Instagram Story with the message: "I have a baby on the wayyyy." A string of six red hearts accompanied the statement. Since that Story, Gambrell has not posted anything about having another child, and Elliot has not addressed the topic publicly either.