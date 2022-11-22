'Teen Mom' Couple Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Celebrate 16th Anniversary With Romantic Getaway in Exclusive 'Next Chapter' Sneak Peek

Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are celebrating 16 years together with a romantic weekend away from their kids. The couple reflects back on their nearly two decades together in an emotional PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Leaving daughters Nova, 7, Vaeda, 3, and Rya, 1, with their friend Amber for the weekend, Catelynn and Tyler kick off their kid-free getaway with a sunset dinner cruise on the Detroit Princess. The lovebirds are dressed to impress for their romantic dinner, but the wind has other plans for Catelynn's dress, exposing her bike shorts much to the couple's amusement.

"You're like Marilyn with that damn dress," Tyler jokes, teasing his giggling wife that she needs some "double-sided tape" to secure her outfit in this kind of breeze. Once they get settled in at their table for dinner, Tyler and Catelynn toast to their "crazy" 16 years together and everything they've been through – from teenage pregnancy and placing daughter Carly for adoption to their wedding and welcoming three more kids into their family.

"You're the one that married me...crazy," Tyler teases his wife, who quips back, "You just married a winner." He agrees, "Oh I definitely won. I question your sanity every day marrying my ass. I got pretty lucky." The MTV father then begins to think, "I wonder how many people at 30 can say they've been with someone else for over half their life? That's insane."

"Are you happy with that?" Catelynn asks, as Tyler jokes, "I mean there are days," before jumping in to insist he's "just kidding," as his wife agrees, "me too, me too." Looking forward to the next 15 years, Catelynn wonders if it will just be "raising kids and chaos," to which Tyler assures her it will be their own "beautiful chaos."

"At least it's stable and there's love and there's talking and communication. I mean, I know we don't do everything perfect by any means-" Catelynn continues, as Tyler jumps in, "Oh hell no, God." Looking back at their own upbringing, Catelynn says she thinks they're "doing a pretty good job," as the two reach for each other's hands and trade I love yous before staring off into the sunset together. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.