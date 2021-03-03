'Teen Mom': Cheyenne Floyd Tells Family About Pregnancy in a Moving Way

✖

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd had some major news to share with her family on Tuesday night's episode. At the beginning of the episode, Floyd could be seen telling her boyfriend, Zach Davis, that she was pregnant. The couple decided to wait until Floyd's birthday party to tell the rest of the family about the exciting news.

Floyd, Davis, her family, and some of her closest friends went on a little excursion to Newport Beach to celebrate her 28th birthday. The group even got to sail out on a boat to enjoy a picture-perfect day in the area. Of course, while they were there to celebrate Floyd's birthday, she and Davis had other plans for the event. The couple announced that they wanted to hand out gifts to those in attendance, with Floyd urging them to open them up at the same time. Once the various members of her family opened up their presents, which included mugs that noted their "aunt" and "grandma" statuses, they were overjoyed to hear the news.

Floyd's mother, Margaret Floyd, told her to talk to Ryder privately about the news. The 28-year-old then took her daughter aside to tell her that she's going to be a big sister again (Ryder's father, Cory Wharton, welcomed a daughter, Mila, with his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, in April). Floyd explained to her daughter that she was pregnant, and the youngster promptly hugged her mother's stomach upon hearing the exciting news. The touching moment left tears in Floyd's eyes. Ryder questioned why her mother was crying, with Floyd letting her know that she was crying happy tears.

In December, Floyd shared her pregnancy news with her fans. She posted photos of herself, Davis, and Ryder, as the Are You The One? alum cradled her growing baby bump. Floyd captioned the photo series with, "We are extremely blessed and honored that this little one has chosen us as parents. We prayed for this moment and wanted to hold on to it as long as we could." She went on to write that her daughter is "so excited to be a big sister again and is already super protective over my bump. She prays for the baby every night and kisses my belly every morning." Floyd and Davis revealed in January that they were expecting a baby boy.